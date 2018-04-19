Results from Sandhurst

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Sixty-four teams representing 13 international military academies, eight ROTC programs, and four U.S. service academies assembled at West Point for the 2018 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point April 13-14.

The U.S. Air Force Academy squad earned the top overall score and received the Reginald E. Johnson Memorial Saber. It was the service’s first squad to win the competition.

“We’re just a weird group of Air Force guys who wanted to go Air Force but wanted to play Army,” said Air Force Academy Cadet Nathan Ziegler. “We have a lot of us who are interested in doing more ground force work instead of being directly in aviation.”

Teams are comprised of eight men and one woman. The competition consists of 11 different events ranging from marksmanship to grenade throwing. It tests individual and team military skills as well as leadership abilities and athletic proficiency. Teams accumulate points during the rigorous competition, and have the opportunity to earn up to 1,000 points throughout the course.

“It teaches you to excel with excellence in everything you do,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said of the Sandhurst competition. “It also teaches you the mental and physical toughness, the relentlessness and the discipline that’s necessary to work as a team to accomplish the mission.”

The competition was fierce and the scores were close. Runners up (in order) include: Canada, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst – Red, University of North Georgia, and West Point (USCC) Gold.

The competition originated in 1967 when the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst presented a sword to the U.S. Military Academy. The inscription on the sword reads: “To provide the Corps of Cadets with a challenging and rewarding regimental skills competition, which will enhance professional development and military excellence in selected soldier skills.” From then on, an annual event has been held to do just that.

Check out the West Point Flickr page for images of this event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/west_point/albums.

**Top 5 Overall teams:

1. USAFA

2. RMC–Canada

3. Sandhurst Red

4. University of North Georgia

5. USCC Gold

**ROTC:

1. University of North Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. BYU

**International:

1. RMC–Canada

2. Sandhurst Red

3. Chile

**Land Navigation: USAFA

**Marksmanship: USAFA



**Surdyke Leadership Award:

Cadet Long—USAFA