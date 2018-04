Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Black team flip over a tractor tire as part of a functional fitness event during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 13 at West Point.

U.S. Military Academy Gold team members carry five-gallon water jugs as part of the "Burden" event during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition. The 50th annual Sandhurst competition had 64 squads from the academy, other service academies, ROTC detachments from across the country as well as 13 other nations.

U.S. Military Academy cadets from Company H-2 perform a water crossing in a Zodiac boat during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point April 13. Photo by Sean Kimmons/Army News Service

A squad from Michigan State University maneuvers under a barbed wire obstacle during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 13. The 50th annual competition had 64 squads from the academy, and other service academies and ROTC detachments from across the country as well as 13 other nations. Photo by Sean Kimmons/Army News Service

Class of 2020 Cadet Chris Robertello from Company G-4 completes the Weaver obstacle during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 13. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden