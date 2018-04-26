Being prepared, responding to complex, tragic events

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

An active shooter and an improvised explosive device were part of the scenario during the West Point annual Mass Casualty/Antiterrorism Exercise April 19-20. As part of a preparedness program, the emergency response exercises are aimed at assessing emergency responders and used to strengthen the skills and testing the coordination of various response management and support organizations on post. The mass casualty/antiterrorism situation consisted of an active shooter situation in building 620 and an IED explosion in the Cadet Mess. The goal of the exercise is to aid in the improvement of West Point’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from a complex and tragic event. If confronted with an active shooter situation, respond accordingly and have emergency responder numbers at your fingertips if needed.