2017-18 cadet club activities

Chess: A chess tournament in New York City April 20 went well with Class of 2019 Cadet Zade Koch and Class of 2020 Cadet T.J. Kilcullen tying for first place in the U1700 section.

The Army West Point Chess team also had a number of positive interactions centered on the appearance on the cover of the most recent issue of Chess Life.