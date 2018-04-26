April is National Alcohol Awareness Month

By George Barnes Suicide Prevention Program Manager

It seems that every month of the year is dedicated to a cause and increasing awareness for that cause. April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and the Army is committed to raising awareness for it.

In April 1987, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Inc. (NCADD) established April as Alcohol Awareness Month. The NCADD focuses on two areas, awareness to the public on the dangers and misconceptions of alcohol, and education for those who may be struggling with Alcohol Use Disorders (AUD).

AUD is a chronic, progressive medical disease and may be genetically predisposed. Untreated AUD can lead to physical and psychological consequences, and in extreme case’s, death. Studies have shown that there is a link between physical violence and alcohol. A UCLA study suggests 4 out of 10 violent crimes involve alcohol.

It is important that people, particularly people who suffer from AUD, know that there is treatment and recovery is possible.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) reports that 86 percent of people 18 or older have drank at some time in their life.

About 70 percent report that they have drank in the last year and 56 percent in the last month. The same study reports 15 million people are problem drinkers, and in 2015 only about 1.3 million or 8 percent sought treatment in a specialized clinic.

Youth numbers are not any better with kids ages 12-17. Of that group, 623,000 were identified in 2015 as having an alcohol disorder. These number indicate that we need to do better educating our kids.

Many alcohol dependent people do not fully understand the disorder. Often they are ashamed of their alcohol-related behavior and this leads to denial. Denial leads to progression of AUD and delay of treatment. NIAAA studies confirm 88,000 people die every year from alcohol-related deaths. If we are going to reduce those numbers we must increase awareness. Alcohol education and how it can affect the community cannot be overstated.

There is no question that AUD can lead to negative consequences if left untreated. AUD does not just affect the drinker. AUD can alter, in a negative way, the life of someone you love. It often creates an unhealthy dynamic in families with all family members being impacted.

A long-term pattern of drinking can often result in harm to an individual’s health, including organ damage and other life- threatening illnesses.

If you are concerned about your own drinking or that of someone you love, below are some of the common signs and symptoms of alcohol abuse:

• Being unable to control or limit the amount of alcohol you drink;

• Wanting to reduce how much alcohol you consume and making unsuccessful attempts to do so;

• Spending a lot of time obtaining, drinking, or recovering from alcohol;

• A strong urge or craving to drink;

• Failing to fulfill commitments at work, school or home due to drinking;

• Continuing to drink even though you know it’s creating social or interpersonal problems;

• Continuing to drink even when you know you are doing physical harm to yourself;

• Giving up important social, work activities and hobbies that may interfere with drinking;

• Using alcohol even when you know it can cause physical harm like drinking and driving;

• Developing a tolerance to where it takes more alcohol to get the same desired effect;

• Experiencing withdrawal symptoms—such as, sweating and shaking when you stop drinking, or you continue to drink to avoid these symptoms.

Do you or a loved one have a pattern of problems, such as controlling your drinking? Preoccupied with drinking? Do you still drink even though you know it is creating problems for you? If this sounds like you; help is only a phone call away.

The West Point Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care Program and Employee Assistance Program are here to assist at 845-938-1038. They will help you or your loved one get on the path of recovery.

There are many roads to recovery. Whether you use a 12-step program, individual counseling or group therapy, help is here and recovery is possible. It all starts with you!

(Editor’s note: The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Inc., National Institute on Alcohol abuse and Alcoholism, Center for Disease Control and Prevention were used as sources in this article.)