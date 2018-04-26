Casanova, Goff wrap 2018 season at NCAA Finals

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior Cole Casanova earned his second-highest All-Around score of the season with a 79.330 April 21 in the NCAA Championship Finals in Chicago. He finished 13th in the All-Around. The junior turned out a 13.866 on floor exercise to rank 14th in the finals. Casanova improved in five of six apparatuses from the qualifying round the day before. Junior Cole Casanova earned his second-highest All-Around score of the season with a 79.330 April 21 in the NCAA Championship Finals in Chicago. He finished 13th in the All-Around. The junior turned out a 13.866 on floor exercise to rank 14th in the finals. Casanova improved in five of six apparatuses from the qualifying round the day before. The Army West Point Gymnastics team wrapped up its 2018 season April 21 in the NCAA Championship Finals in Chicago. Senior Nathan Goff competed on the high bar. He finished his career with a 12.100 on high bar after going all out on a difficult routine. The Army West Point Gymnastics team wrapped up its 2018 season April 21 in the NCAA Championship Finals in Chicago. Senior Nathan Goff competed on the high bar. He finished his career with a 12.100 on high bar after going all out on a difficult routine.

The Army West Point Gymnastics team wrapped up its 2018 season April 21 in the NCAA Championship Finals in Chicago.

Cole Casanova competed in the All-Around, while Nathan Goff was on the high bar.

Army highlights and meet notes

• Casanova earned his second-highest All-Around score of the season with a 79.330.

• He finished 13th in the All-Around.

• The junior turned out a 13.866 on floor exercise to rank 14th in the finals.

• Casanova improved in five of six apparatuses since the qualifying round.

How it happened

• Casanova was up first on still rings and garnered a mark of 13.066.

• He then moved to vault and was awarded a 14.000. It was the fourth time this season that Casanova earned 14.000 or higher in the event.

• On parallel bars, he improved by almost a full point from the day prior with his 13.166.

• Casanova earned a 12.666 on high bar and a 12.566 on pommel horse.

• His standout showing of the evening was on floor exercise.

• Casanova stuck his final landing to force the judges to raise the green flag.

• He posted a 13.866 and ended up in 14th in the event.

• Goff also competed for Army.

• The senior finished his career with a 12.100 on high bar after going all out on a difficult routine.

Results

• Cole Casanova—FX 13.866; PH 12.566; SR 13.066; V 14.000; PB 13.166; HB 12.666; AA 79.330.

• Nathan Goff—HB 12.100.