Celebrating Month of the Military Child: Poems in their own words
I’m a Military Child
by Kitty Clarke
Inspired by her life as a military child and the military children all over the world
I have lived in Texas, Washington and Alabama.
I’ve been to Germany.
I’ve been to Italy.
I’ve learned to say, “Yes, Sir” and say “Yes, Ma’am.”
I’ve traveled all across the country.
Seen lots of things that made me smile
You know who I am?
I’m a military child!
I get a challenging education in every DoDEA school
There’s Computer Club
Also Quilting Club
And Drama is oh so cool!
I’ve got a parent who serves our country working for our Uncle Sam.
From Californ-I-A
Kentucky and PA
I’ve adapted to who I am.
I, too, serve my country making adaptations to my life.
Up to Oregon
Or down Georgia way
Leaving family cuts like a knife.
From New York to Oklahoma, Florida to North Car’line
I’ve been to Arizone
One place I call my home-
where my family is all the time.
Learned to swim in Hawaii; climbed the mountains of Fuji-san.
Been to France and Rome
The world is my home
Here today and tomorrow gone!
I’ve traveled all across the country.
Seen lots of things that made me smile
You know who I am?
I’m a military child!
Yeah, you know who I am!
I’m a military child.
ABC’s of a Military Child
By Sarah Wambeke
April is the month of the Military Child
Bye, bye, Alexandra
Colorado is where I used to live
Different friends every few years
Exciting new homes and friends
Family members leaving
Going everywhere
Hi, new home and friends
Idolize family members
Joy when parents come home
Kisses before leaving family
Lap come sit on my lap
Meeting new people makes me nervous, especially in the middle of the school year
North Carolina is where I was born
Opportunities are everywhere
Parents being deployed
Quitting is not an option
Ramify across countries
Sitting in the car when moving
This is life!
U-can do this
Visiting or moving
Working through problems
X-hausting work
You mean everything to me-don’t leave!
Zenith was when my dad came home.
I Am a Military Child
By Phoebe Methvin
I am a military child.
I wonder if I could travel the world 5 times.
I hear the cannons BOOM before they lower the flag at TAPS.
I see pictures of my dad when he leaves.
I want to fly around the world.
I am super.
I pretend to play super hero with my dad.
I feel good when I help people.
I touch my dad when he’s sad.
I worry when my dad is gone.
I cry when I have to fly to a new state.
I am a MILITARY CHILD.
I understand we have to move.
I say I’m sad when we leave friends.
I dream of my dad when he’s deployed.
I try to help people who are hurt.
I hope the world can be happier.
I have learned that I need strength and bravery.
I am a MILITARY CHILD.
ABC’s of Being a Military Child
By Amora Carlos
Able to move place to place
Being able to see new animals
Colorado is where my home is
Different schools for first grade, second grade and third grade
Exciting new schools
Friends are hard to make
Going all over the USA
Have to say goodbye to friends
It is amazing to see the differences among Colorado, Texas and New York
Journey to New York City
Keepsakes from different places
Liberty means freedom
Mississippi I visited
New homes are clean
Opportunities to meet people
Protected by the military
Question my parents about where we’re going
Really cry hard when I move
Start a new life
Texas was awful except for our church family
United States of America
Very sad to see my dad go to Korea
Working overnight at the hospital my dad does
X-hausting to move-it took days to go from Texas to New York
Year after year to have my dad gone
Zieanna was born in Texas
I Am a Military Child
By Declan
I am military child.
I wonder if I will see my friends again.
I hear all of the good-byes.
I see the moving truck.
I want another year here.
I am a military child.
I pretend my friends are always with me.
I feel lucky to have so many friends.
I touch the moving boxes.
I worry about making new friends.
I cry when I have to go.
I am a military child.
I understand that I might never see my friend after I leave.
I say good-bye every time I leave.
I dream of life in one place.
I try to be nice at a new school.
I hope everyone’s nice at my new school.
I have learned about the importance of friendships.
I am a military child.
If Military Children Were in Charge of the World
Shared writing fourth graders at WPES
If military children were in charge of the world,
We’d cancel moving so much,
saying good-bye to friends,
and having our parents deployed.
If we were in charge of the world,
There’d be more chances to see the world,
more people to meet,
and then you make them your friends.
If we were in charge of the world,
You wouldn’t have war.
You wouldn’t have disabilities of war.
You wouldn’t have quitters,
or “Good-bye church family!”
You wouldn’t even have friends moving away while you’re still there!
If we were in charge of the world,
brussell sprouts would be ice cream,
all problems would be solved,
and military children who sometimes forget to write in their planners,
and sometimes forget to put their homework away would still be allowed to be in charge of the world.