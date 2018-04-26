Celebrating Month of the Military Child: Poems in their own words

I’m a Military Child

by Kitty Clarke

Inspired by her life as a military child and the military children all over the world

I have lived in Texas, Washington and Alabama.

I’ve been to Germany.

I’ve been to Italy.

I’ve learned to say, “Yes, Sir” and say “Yes, Ma’am.”

I’ve traveled all across the country.

Seen lots of things that made me smile

You know who I am?

I’m a military child!

I get a challenging education in every DoDEA school

There’s Computer Club

Also Quilting Club

And Drama is oh so cool!

I’ve got a parent who serves our country working for our Uncle Sam.

From Californ-I-A

Kentucky and PA

I’ve adapted to who I am.

I, too, serve my country making adaptations to my life.

Up to Oregon

Or down Georgia way

Leaving family cuts like a knife.

From New York to Oklahoma, Florida to North Car’line

I’ve been to Arizone

One place I call my home-

where my family is all the time.

Learned to swim in Hawaii; climbed the mountains of Fuji-san.

Been to France and Rome

The world is my home

Here today and tomorrow gone!

I’ve traveled all across the country.

Seen lots of things that made me smile

You know who I am?

I’m a military child!

Yeah, you know who I am!

I’m a military child.

ABC’s of a Military Child

By Sarah Wambeke

April is the month of the Military Child

Bye, bye, Alexandra

Colorado is where I used to live

Different friends every few years

Exciting new homes and friends

Family members leaving

Going everywhere

Hi, new home and friends

Idolize family members

Joy when parents come home

Kisses before leaving family

Lap come sit on my lap

Meeting new people makes me nervous, especially in the middle of the school year

North Carolina is where I was born

Opportunities are everywhere

Parents being deployed

Quitting is not an option

Ramify across countries

Sitting in the car when moving

This is life!

U-can do this

Visiting or moving

Working through problems

X-hausting work

You mean everything to me-don’t leave!

Zenith was when my dad came home.

I Am a Military Child

By Phoebe Methvin

I am a military child.

I wonder if I could travel the world 5 times.

I hear the cannons BOOM before they lower the flag at TAPS.

I see pictures of my dad when he leaves.

I want to fly around the world.

I am super.

I pretend to play super hero with my dad.

I feel good when I help people.

I touch my dad when he’s sad.

I worry when my dad is gone.

I cry when I have to fly to a new state.

I am a MILITARY CHILD.

I understand we have to move.

I say I’m sad when we leave friends.

I dream of my dad when he’s deployed.

I try to help people who are hurt.

I hope the world can be happier.

I have learned that I need strength and bravery.

I am a MILITARY CHILD.

ABC’s of Being a Military Child

By Amora Carlos

Able to move place to place

Being able to see new animals

Colorado is where my home is

Different schools for first grade, second grade and third grade

Exciting new schools

Friends are hard to make

Going all over the USA

Have to say goodbye to friends

It is amazing to see the differences among Colorado, Texas and New York

Journey to New York City

Keepsakes from different places

Liberty means freedom

Mississippi I visited

New homes are clean

Opportunities to meet people

Protected by the military

Question my parents about where we’re going

Really cry hard when I move

Start a new life

Texas was awful except for our church family

United States of America

Very sad to see my dad go to Korea

Working overnight at the hospital my dad does

X-hausting to move-it took days to go from Texas to New York

Year after year to have my dad gone

Zieanna was born in Texas

I Am a Military Child

By Declan

I am military child.

I wonder if I will see my friends again.

I hear all of the good-byes.

I see the moving truck.

I want another year here.

I am a military child.

I pretend my friends are always with me.

I feel lucky to have so many friends.

I touch the moving boxes.

I worry about making new friends.

I cry when I have to go.

I am a military child.

I understand that I might never see my friend after I leave.

I say good-bye every time I leave.

I dream of life in one place.

I try to be nice at a new school.

I hope everyone’s nice at my new school.

I have learned about the importance of friendships.

I am a military child.

If Military Children Were in Charge of the World

Shared writing fourth graders at WPES

If military children were in charge of the world,

We’d cancel moving so much,

saying good-bye to friends,

and having our parents deployed.

If we were in charge of the world,

There’d be more chances to see the world,

more people to meet,

and then you make them your friends.

If we were in charge of the world,

You wouldn’t have war.

You wouldn’t have disabilities of war.

You wouldn’t have quitters,

or “Good-bye church family!”

You wouldn’t even have friends moving away while you’re still there!

If we were in charge of the world,

brussell sprouts would be ice cream,

all problems would be solved,

and military children who sometimes forget to write in their planners,

and sometimes forget to put their homework away would still be allowed to be in charge of the world.