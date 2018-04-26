CLS cadets, faculty present research at 14th annual THHBK Rheology Symposium

Courtesy Photos

Six cadets and four faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and Life Science presented their research on various multifunctional and complex material research at the 14th annual Tiger-Hen-Hawk-Black Knight Rheology Symposium in Bartlett Hall April 21. Dr. Enoch Nagelli conducted an oral presentation on electrochemical cells and Class of 2018 Cadet Tyler Helton presented his work on rheological fingerprinting of human blood. Class of 2019 Cadet Charles Keith and Class of 2020 Cadets Michael Deegan, Michael Clark and Ramsey Wagner all presented posters of their ongoing research. The keynote speaker was Dr. Jim Swan, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who presented “The Hydrodynamics of Colloidal Gelation.” In total, there were 30 participants, six talks, one keynote address and 14 posters, with representatives from Lehigh University, the University of Delaware, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the U.S. Military Academy.