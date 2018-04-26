Ethics Debate team takes Cup

Courtesy Photos

The U.S. Military Academy’s Ethics Debate team won the fifth annual Military Ethics Case Competition at the Naval Academy April 14. This is the first time USMA has won the competition and earned the Military Ethics Cup. This achievement is remarkable because the debaters this year were two plebes and a yearling. Class of 2021 Cadets Elijah Brown and AnnMarie Moolenaar and Class of 2020 Cadet Jake Hohmann worked diligently under the guidance of Cadet-in-Charge, Class of 2019 Cadet Reed Johnson, to create a superb presentation and develop sufficient comprehension of the case to handle judge’s questions with ease. The Military Ethics Case Competition brings the nation’s service academies together to compare their responses to a selected case. This year, the case imagined an elaborate cyber attack by North Korea against the United States and its Allies is underway. Each team was asked to create a 20-minute briefing for U.S. Cyber Command that assesses the nature of the threat and uses ethical, legal and strategic lenses to recommend an appropriate cyber response. The team worked assiduously to understand the history and nature of the North Korean regime, the geopolitics of conflict with North Korea, cyber warfare and the specific vulnerabilities of the North Korean regime, and the complex ethics and law of cyber war.