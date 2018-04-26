Force Sustainment Ball welcomes 119 new branch members

By Jose A. Aviles Director of Logistics Readiness Center

Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, awarded the Distinguished and Honorable Order of St. Martin to Lt. Col. Ambrose Mbonu, Maj. Jonathan Leggett, Maj. Ryan Wilson and Capt. Jamie Hickman during the seventh annual USMA Force Sustainment Association Ball April 6. Photo by Jess Tejada Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, awarded the Distinguished and Honorable Order of St. Martin to Lt. Col. Ambrose Mbonu, Maj. Jonathan Leggett, Maj. Ryan Wilson and Capt. Jamie Hickman during the seventh annual USMA Force Sustainment Association Ball April 6. Photo by Jess Tejada

The U.S. Military Academy Force Sustainment Association celebrated its seventh annual ball April 6 in the West Point Club’s Grand Ballroom. The Force Sustainment Ball helped welcome 119 cadets who branched Transportation, Quartermaster, Ordnance, Finance and Adjutant General into the Force Sustainment community.

Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, was the guest speaker for the event. Daly spoke of the importance of the Force Sustainment community.

Daly spoke of the importance of the sustainer professions and how they are both the backbone and the support of the Army and its mission. He discussed the importance of the sustainer’s workforce both in uniform and civilian in today’s Army.

“Napoleon once said, ‘amateurs study strategy/tactic … experts and generals study logistics,’” Daly said. “We must be globally responsive and maintain the ability to operate effectively in a multi-domain environment.”

Daly closed his remarks with, “Continue to dare to be great, know that you are part of one of the noblest of professions and understand that the flag you defend does not run from tough fights against foreign enemies … and that you, each one of you here this evening, represent our freedoms and liberty that make this nation great.”

The following awards were presented during the ceremony:

• Distinguished Order of St. Martin: Lt. Col. Ambrose Mbonu;

• Honorable Order of St. Martin: Maj. Jonathan Leggett, Maj. Ryan Wilson and Capt. Jamie Hickman.