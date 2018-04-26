From the Foxhole…“From the Team Room”

HYDE PARK, N.Y.—U.S. Military Academy cadets from the Irregular Warfare Group at West Point conducted an unconventional warfare training exercise from April 6-8.

Unconventional warfare training naturally educates and inspires cadets, preparing them for service as officers in the United States Army. Organic to unconventional warfare training is character development, as cadets face moral, ethical and legal dilemmas over the course of three days.

Culminating with a rescue mission, the cadets learn how to plan under time constrained environments and ambiguity—essential developmental challenges for the readiness of future Army leaders.

Majs. Alex Deep and Nick Thompson, both instructors at West Point, use the model perfected by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command to lead the Irregular Warfare Group.

The two Special Forces officers organized and prepared the training with assistance from senior Irregular Warfare Group cadet staff members, civilian and military role players from the local area and local law enforcement officers.

Irregular warfare and unconventional warfare (UW) share many attributes. The primary difference between the two lies in their descriptive qualities.

While the former is a term used to describe power asymmetries between two rivals in conflict, the latter describes a specific U. S. Special Forces mission designed to free oppressed peoples.

The unique quality of unconventional warfare is empowering people to fight corrupt and abusive governments. Such missions are replete with moral, ethical and legal dilemmas—situations difficult to replicate under conventional warfare rubrics.

The exercise was a multi-day training event that challenged the cadets by placing them in the roles of a Special Forces Operational Detachment-Alpha (ODA), a Civil Affairs team, and a Psychological Operations detachment.

Twenty-two cadet candidates from U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School served as the guerrilla resistance force seeking freedom from an oppressive invading regime. The West Point cadets collaborated with the guerrillas by training, planning and conducting missions together in an ambiguous and ever-changing environment.

Maj. Pete Guerdan, the primary Special Forces military role player remarked, “The cadet ODA initially struggled to understand the motivation and intentions of the Guerilla chief based on their (the cadet’s) preconceived ideas of how an indigenous leader would act.” In today’s operational environment, young lieutenants are forced to interact with different cultures, whose people view problems and solutions differently than people in the United States—especially young military officers.

“In response to indirect feedback, they began to try novel approaches to the complex problems presented in the UW construct through the G (guerrilla) chief,” Guerdan continued.

Demonstrating the versatility of the training, such comments indicate the importance of training critical thinking and problem solving.

The U.S. Military Academy conducted this training through the commitment and cooperation of local authorities, non-profit organizations—such as the Scenic Hudson environmental group, patriotic citizens, Able’s Automotive and the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club.

The leaders of the IWG were extremely grateful for the volunteer efforts, time and resources that brought this training to fruition and look forward to continue training with the locals of Hyde Park.