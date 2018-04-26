Kids doing great deeds

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

(From left to right) Karoline Hasz, Saedi Post, Mary-Goodwin Jones, Shiloh Dabkowski, Alyssa Bluman and Anneli Hasz (not pictured) helped with a fundraiser through World Vision to provide farm animals to needy families in Africa during the postwide yard sale April 14. The girls came up with the idea on their own and started planning a few weeks ago. They contacted World Vision, who sent them items like bracelets, pens and brochures to hand out. During the yard sale, they sold their toys, other donations and food they had made to raise a total of more than $2,600. The girls felt strongly that they could do something important with their time and felt like this would be the most meaningful way to help others.