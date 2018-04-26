NCAA-DOD Grand Alliance conference held at West Point

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Hundreds of people listen to Tom McAllister, professor and chairman at Indiana University School of Medicine, along with many other professionals studying the affects of concussions during the second annual NCAA-DOD Concussion Conference at Eisenhower Hall April 20. Hundreds of people listen to Tom McAllister, professor and chairman at Indiana University School of Medicine, along with many other professionals studying the affects of concussions during the second annual NCAA-DOD Concussion Conference at Eisenhower Hall April 20. Tom McAllister, professor and chairman at Indiana University School of Medicine. Tom McAllister, professor and chairman at Indiana University School of Medicine.

The second annual NCAA-DOD Concussion Conference was held at Eisenhower Hall April 20. The NCAA Sport Science Institute partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Patriot League and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to host the conference.

The NCAA and the DOD have partnered together on a landmark initiative to study and prevent concussions, known as the NCAA-DOD Grand Alliance.

The purpose of the Grand Alliance is to emphasize a collaborative team approach and broad representation of NCAA member institutions to address the fundamental questions in the field of concussions.

The conference is offered at no cost and is designed for athletic trainers, team physicians, sports medicine clinicians and athletic health care administrators from the NCAA member schools and other key stakeholders in sport-related concussions.

The Concussion Alliance builds on the first Grand Alliance, also held at West Point, with concussion experts and researchers sharing preliminary and recently publicized information from the NCAA-DOD Grand Alliance, the largest concussion study and educational grand challenge ever conducted.

Speakers included Brian Hainline, chief medical officer of the NCAA; Tom McAllister, professor and chairman, Indiana University School of Medicine; among other noted professionals studying concussions.

Basically, there are more than 42 consensus-based definitions of concussion. Diagnosis and management of sports-related concussion is a clinical diagnosis based on the judgement of the athlete’s healthcare providers and can be daunting proposition.

The physical and cognitive examinations are often normal and additional tests, such as brain computerized tomography, brain MRI, electroencephalogram and blood tests are also commonly normal in diagnosing concussions.

Comprehensive neuropsychological tests may be a useful adjunctive tool supporting the diagnosis of sports-related concussion, but the valid administration and interpretation of these tests is complex and requires appropriate training and/or supervisory oversight.

With the partnership, emerging data is helping to shape a science-driven approach to address concussion and head impact exposure in sport, according to the NCAA-DOD CARE Consortium study.

The NCAA-DOD Concussion Conference goals are to develop best practices for the diagnosis and management of sport-related concussion.

It is about developing prevention strategies for concussions and repeat sport-related concussions, promoting sport-related concussion injury resolution, minimizing factors that contribute injury resolution and preventing or minimizing complications of other co-morbidities that may accompany sport-related concussion like, migraine and other headache disorders, learning disabilities and mood disorders.