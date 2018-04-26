Team Handball men take title, women fall in final

Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

he Army West Point Team Handball Men’s and Women’s teams hosted the 2018 USA Team Handball National Collegiate Championships April 20-22. The Army West Point Women’s Black squad advanced to the finals by defeating the Army West Point Women’s Gold squad, 16-12. The Black squad faced Penn State in the championships, the Nittany Lions won a close match with a 10-9 win. West Point Gold player sophomore Ansley Davenport earned Most Valuable Player of the tournament. In the men’s bracket, the Army West Point Black squad advanced to the finals by defeating the West Point Gold squad. The Black squad faced the University of Virginia in the final, and Army West Point won a back-and-forth match, 26-25, to take the national championship. To see the full results of the tournament, visit http://teamhandballnews.com. To see tournament photos, visit https://www.flickr.com/…/west_point/albums/72157694137749311.