The DPW Dispatch Work in Progress

CLP is fully operational

City Light and Power Inc. (CLP) is fully operational and the owner and operator of West Point’s electrical distribution system since April 1. The 50-year electrical utility privatization contract was awarded to CLP on Sept. 29, 2017. CLP is integrating into West Point’s current operations processes and procedures. Any electrical issues will continue to be reported to DPW work management through normal operations. Nothing with the process of reporting has changed.

CLP is under contract to improve the electrical system’s infrastructure and install a modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquistion system. With these improvements, West Point’s electrical system will be enhanced, modernized and more reliable. CLP’s personnel are currently working site-wide to map and inspect the high voltage electrical system.

CLP is headquartered in Denver, Colo. and has additional electrical UP contracts at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort Campbell, Fort Riley, Hill Air Force Base, March Air Reserve Base and Travis Air Force Base. CLP has municipal street lighting contracts with Cities of Long Beach and Lakewood Calif. and is a select subcontractor for Southern California Edison and Pasadena Calif.

Caslen talks to DPW, thanks them for work

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen Jr. (center) spent a few moments a few weeks back congratulating and thanking the DPW snow crew for all their hard work during the 2017-18 winter season.

“I leave post and see the roads and think why can’t these roads be as good as our West Point roads?” Caslen said. Caslen was joined by Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Hanson, former Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor and Branch Chief Matt Talaber.

DPW covers snow removal for all of West Point and South Post as well as the Visitors Center, Preparatory School, Central Area and Academic Bldgs. (this does not include housing). Job well done!