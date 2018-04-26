West Point cadets host foreign academy students

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

During spring break, West Point Cadets visited foreign academies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Georgia, Greece, Honduras and others. From April 8-15, the West Point cadets hosted these same academies. The Foreign Academy Exhange Program is designed to promote good will and foster partnerships between the U.S. Military Academy and the service academies of other nations.

During spring break, West Point cadets visited foreign academies in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Georgia, Indonesia, Latvia, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Mozambique, Peru, Norway and South Korea. The West Point cadets reciprocated by inviting them to West Point April 8-15.

This was the 59th year of a program designed to develop bonds that last a lifetime.

The Foreign Academy Exchange Program is an annual event designed to promote good will and foster partnerships between the U.S. Military Academy and the service academies of other nations.

Foreign cadets stayed with their host cadets in the barracks, went to class, ate at the Cadet Mess and toured the academy. They also went to see the sights in New York City.

The foreign cadets appeared to enjoy their stay here with their West Point counterparts and shared some things that are a little different in their academies.

“I liked the clock towers,” Gerardo Barnos from El Salvador said. “I also like the way they teach the classes. At home, one teacher comes to our classroom and the whole class sits in one room. I am in my fourth year.”

Another cadet from Thailand said he is enjoying West Point and the beauty that surrounds the institution.

“It’s very good here,” Nutchanon Chantapoh said. “The cadets are very kind and are always helping us. I thought New York was a very big city. Another thing I like is that in the classrooms, it is always about leadership. We don’t have discussions on leadership.”

Jurgen Lycke from Norway was also impressed, especially coming from a small country.

“I enjoyed the classes,” Lycke said. “They are smaller than ours. We may have 20-60 cadets in a class. I was also impressed by the physical training and combatives and that you have instructions that follow up on what is taught and focus is on the details.

Cadets at West Point and their foreign counterparts will transform to senior officers and relationships developed now will be the key to cooperation, both in peacetime and during conflict. The closer the relationships are to partner nations, the easier and more open communication becomes, especially if in a conflict area.