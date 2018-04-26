West Point Cyber Policy team wins European Cyber 9/12 Competition in Switzerland

By Maj. Patrick J. Bell and Capt. Austin R. Minter Army Cyber Institute

West Point’s Cyber Policy team won the Atlantic Council and Geneva Centre for Security Policy's fourth annual European Cyber 9/12 Student Challenge in Geneva, on April 6. Pictured are Swiss Ambassador Christian Dussey, director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy; Class of 2018 Cadets Lexie Johnson, Nolan Hedglin, Sungpyo Choe and Hannah Whisnant, and Chelsey Slack, NATO deputy head of cyber defense. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Norwood West Point’s Cyber Policy team won the Atlantic Council and Geneva Centre for Security Policy's fourth annual European Cyber 9/12 Student Challenge in Geneva, on April 6. Pictured are Swiss Ambassador Christian Dussey, director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy; Class of 2018 Cadets Lexie Johnson, Nolan Hedglin, Sungpyo Choe and Hannah Whisnant, and Chelsey Slack, NATO deputy head of cyber defense. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Norwood

The West Point Cyber Policy team won the Atlantic Council and Geneva Centre for Security Policy’s fourth annual European Cyber 9/12 Student Challenge in Geneva April 6.

The cadets are the first American team to win the prestigious competition and finished first out of 20 teams from 10 countries and 11 universities. Their competitors included teams from the U.S. Air Force’s graduate education schools.

This is the team’s second consecutive international victory after winning the 2017 Indo-Pacific Cyber 9/12 Student Challenge in Sydney.

The competition positioned competitors as advisers to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Each team developed policy options in response to cyberattacks on aviation infrastructure. The cadets quickly incorporated judges’ feedback from the qualifying and semifinal rounds to soundly beat the competition in the finals by presenting a European solution that embraced the principles of solidarity and subsidiarity.

Coaching the Cyber Policy team is part of the Army Cyber Institute’s leader development research for the Army’s pre-commissioning institutions. Although the think tank contributes to many of West Point’s academic departments, their larger purpose includes developing and enhancing the Army’s cyber leader development model.

“Cyber competitions are a great way to get cadets excited about the practical aspects of cyber,” Col. Andrew O. Hall, director of the Army Cyber Institute, said. “Cyber 9/12 tests their problem-solving skills in ways classroom education cannot, and the real outcome here is a development program that prepares cadets to lead in the complex environment in which they’ll serve as lieutenants.”

All officers must have an understanding of the cyber domain regardless of their military branch, Hall added.

The winning team was comprised of Class of 2018 Cadets Lexie Johnson, an international relations and Russian major; Nolan Hedglin, a math and physics major; Hannah Whisnant, a math and computer science major; and Sungpyo Choe, an international relations major. Johnson, Hedglin and Whisnant will commission as cyber officers and train at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Choe, a Korean citizen, will join the Korean Army as an infantry officer.