Women’s Tennis defeats Navy, takes PL title: Women’s Tennis beats Navy; claims 14th Patriot League title
The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team took down top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center.
The Black Knights improved to 21-6 on the season, while the Midshipmen capped their season at 27-6.
After dropping the doubles point, Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play.
Army highlights and match notes
• This was the 11th time in league history the host school has won and the seventh time Army has captured the title on its home court in the current format.
• The Black Knights won their first championship since 2013 with all 14 coming under head coach Paul Peck.
• Rookie Ana Joyner received the John “Pat” Rooney Award, given to the tournament’s most valuable player.
• The Las Cruces, N.M., native became the 20th Army player to win the award and is the first since Della Taylor in 2013.
• She finished the tournament 2-1 in singles action, clinching victories over Lafayette and Navy.
• Genevieve McCormick and Danna Funaro finished 3-0 in doubles matches for the tournament.
• McCormick earned the 40th doubles victory of her career.
• The Berwyn, Pennsylvania, native won 11 of the last 15 points in her singles match to win in straight sets.
• Funaro tied her personal-best for single-season doubles wins with 18.
• Kirby Einck finished 2-0 in singles play at the No. 4 position.
How it happened
Singles (Order: 4, 5, 3, 6, 1)
1. Ana Joyner def. Amanda Keller, 6-3, 7-6(8).
2. Melanie Allen vs. Emily Louie-Meadors, 6-4, 5-7, 0-1 DNF.
3. Genevieve McCormick def. Josie Rogers, 7-5, 6-4.
4. Kirby Einck def. Ansofi Wreder, 6-1, 6-4.
5. Carlee Conway def. Danna Funaro, 6-2, 6-3.
6. Gloria Son def. Kaylah Hodge, 7-6(1), 6-3.
Doubles (Order: 3, 2, 1)
1. Keller/Hodge def. Joyner/Allen, 7-6(4).
2. McCormick/Funaro def. Louie-Meadors/Mackenzie, 7-5
3. Cyr/Rico def. Einck/ Son, 6-3
Up next
• The Black Knights advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They will learn their opponent during the selection show at 5 p.m. Tuesday.