Women’s Tennis defeats Navy, takes PL title: Women’s Tennis beats Navy; claims 14th Patriot League title

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team defeated top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team defeated top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. Senior Leslie Frankland and Women’s Head Coach Paul Peck receive the Patriot League trophy from League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel. Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play. Senior Leslie Frankland and Women’s Head Coach Paul Peck receive the Patriot League trophy from League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel. Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play. The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team took down top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. The Black Knights improved to 21-6 on the season, while the Midshipmen capped their season at 27-6. After dropping the doubles point, Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team took down top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. The Black Knights improved to 21-6 on the season, while the Midshipmen capped their season at 27-6. After dropping the doubles point, Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play Freshman Ana Joyner received the John “Pat” Rooney Award, given to the tournament’s most valuable player. Freshman Ana Joyner received the John “Pat” Rooney Award, given to the tournament’s most valuable player.

The second-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team took down top-seeded Navy, 4-2, in the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship match Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center.

The Black Knights improved to 21-6 on the season, while the Midshipmen capped their season at 27-6.

After dropping the doubles point, Army clinched its 14th Patriot League title by winning four of the next five matches in singles play.

Army highlights and match notes

• This was the 11th time in league history the host school has won and the seventh time Army has captured the title on its home court in the current format.

• The Black Knights won their first championship since 2013 with all 14 coming under head coach Paul Peck.

• Rookie Ana Joyner received the John “Pat” Rooney Award, given to the tournament’s most valuable player.

• The Las Cruces, N.M., native became the 20th Army player to win the award and is the first since Della Taylor in 2013.

• She finished the tournament 2-1 in singles action, clinching victories over Lafayette and Navy.

• Genevieve McCormick and Danna Funaro finished 3-0 in doubles matches for the tournament.

• McCormick earned the 40th doubles victory of her career.

• The Berwyn, Pennsylvania, native won 11 of the last 15 points in her singles match to win in straight sets.

• Funaro tied her personal-best for single-season doubles wins with 18.

• Kirby Einck finished 2-0 in singles play at the No. 4 position.

How it happened

Singles (Order: 4, 5, 3, 6, 1)

1. Ana Joyner def. Amanda Keller, 6-3, 7-6(8).

2. Melanie Allen vs. Emily Louie-Meadors, 6-4, 5-7, 0-1 DNF.

3. Genevieve McCormick def. Josie Rogers, 7-5, 6-4.

4. Kirby Einck def. Ansofi Wreder, 6-1, 6-4.

5. Carlee Conway def. Danna Funaro, 6-2, 6-3.

6. Gloria Son def. Kaylah Hodge, 7-6(1), 6-3.

Doubles (Order: 3, 2, 1)

1. Keller/Hodge def. Joyner/Allen, 7-6(4).

2. McCormick/Funaro def. Louie-Meadors/Mackenzie, 7-5

3. Cyr/Rico def. Einck/ Son, 6-3

Up next

• The Black Knights advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They will learn their opponent during the selection show at 5 p.m. Tuesday.