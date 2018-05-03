2017-18 cadet club activities

Orienteering: The Army West Point Orienteering team successfully defended its intercollegiate championship title April 28 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Class of 2018 Cadet Trey Grindley and Class of 2020 Cadet Brigitte Bordelon each placed in the top three of their individual collegiate categories.

Powerlifting: The Army West Point Powerlifting team represented the U.S. Military Academy at the 2018 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals from April 19-21, hosted by Texas A&M University at College Station, Texas. The meet was held in the Hall of Champions by Kyle Field.

The competition was incredible this year, as the sport of powerlifting has grown in popularity.

Five members of the Powerlifting team were able to secure top 10 finishes in their weight categories: Class of 2018 Cadet Morgan Willcox (eighth place), Class of 2019 Cadet Brian Degori (eighth place), Class of 2018 Cadet Denny Chung (ninth place), Class of 2019 Cadet John Roll (ninth place) and Class of 2018 Cadet Annette Yoon (10th place).

All members of the team who competed were able to register a total this year for the first time in recent history, making this a very successful meet for the Powerlifting team.

This competition closes out AY18 competitions for the Powerlifting team, which registered a win over Navy in December for both the men’s and women’s team.

The team is now bearing down for the end of the academic year, focusing on beating the Dean, and working on developing training plans as the focus shifts toward the military pillar for summer training.