Army Football honored at White House

Photo by Dustin Satloff

President Donald Trump receives a No. 45 Army West Point Football jersey from senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw (far right) and senior defensive lineman John Voit (second from right) during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House to honor the Army West Point Football team for earning the Commander in Chief’s Trophy in December with its 14-13 victory over Navy. The Black Knights were guests of the President in the Rose Garden for a short ceremony that congratulated Army West Point on a great season. Head coach Jeff Monken (second from left) spoke after President Trump and thanked him and the White House for allowing them to visit. He also talked about his team and mentioned that what they accomplished this season was something great, and achieved one of their biggest goals this year—being in the Rose Garden with the CIC Trophy.