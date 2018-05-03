Army Golf finishes second at Patriot League Championship

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team rallied on the final day of the Patriot League Championship to secure itself a share of the runner-up crown Sunday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights tied with Navy during the final round with a league-low 9-over par 297. Army held the lead a few times on the final day but eventually saw the Mids hold on down the stretch to claim the title.

The Cadets finished the two-day tournament tied with Loyola for second after posting marks of 305-296-297—898 (+34).

Navy shot an impressive opening round which ultimately helped it earn the victory. The Mids carded scores of 290-308-297—895 to shoot 31-over par.

Loyola tied with Army for the second spot after firing 296-300-302—898 (+34). Host Lehigh placed fourth with marks of 295-304-308—907 (+43).

Tournament notes

• Army finished second for the fourth time in the last five years, to go along with its 2016 championship title.

• The Black Knights had five cadet-athletes in the top-10, led by First-Team All-Patriot League selection Nick Turner, who finished fifth with a 7-over par 223. The junior finished the 54-hole tournament with scores of 77, 75, and 71.

• Rookie James McKee followed closely behind after carding scores of 76-73-75—224 (+8) for place tied for sixth.

• Dean Sakata, Gunnar Doyle and Justin Williamson all tied with four other golfers for the 10th spot.

• Sakata fired a 78-75-75—228 (+12), while Doyle and Williamson posted marks of 76-74-78—228 (+12), respectively.

• Matt Plunkett closed out the Army competitors with scores of 78-76-76—230 (+14) to finished tied for 20th.

First-Team All-Patriot League: 1. Charlie Musto, Navy (Fr.), 2. Ethan Wall, Loyola Maryland (Sr.), 3. Ryan Kelly, Lehigh (So.), 4. Griffin Peters, Navy (Jr.), 5. Nick Turner, Army West Point (Jr.).

Second-Team All-Patriot League: T6. Peter Bradbeer, Bucknell (So.), T6. James McKee, Army West Point (Fr.), 8. Bennet Wisner, Loyola Maryland (Sr.), 9. JP Raftery, Bucknell (Jr.), T10. Dean Sakata, Army West Point (Sr.), T10. Justin Williamson, Army West Point (So.), T10. Gunnar Doyle, Army West Point (So.), T10. Connor O’Brien, Bucknell (Jr.), T10. Will Halamandaris, Lafayette (So.), T10. Trey Croney, Lafayette (Jr.), T10. Billy Johns, Lehigh (Sr.), T10. Jeremy Wall, Loyola Maryland (Sr.).

Team Scores

1. Navy 290-308-297—895 (+31)

T2. Army West Point 305-296-297—898 (+34)

T2. Loyola 296-300-302—898 (+34)

4. Lehigh 295-304-308—907 (+43)

5. Bucknell 296-307-305—908 (+44)

6. Lafayette 306-309-302—917 (+53)

7. Colgate 295-311-313—919 (+55)

8. Holy Cross 311-313-320—944 (+80)

Individual Leaders

1. Charlie Musto, Navy—69-75-70—214 (-2)

2. Ethan Wall, Loyola—74-74-72—220 (+4)

3. Ryan Kelly, Lehigh—72-74-75—221 (+5)

4. Griffin Peters, Navy—75-77-70—222 (+6)

5. Nick Turner, Army—77-75-71—223 (+7)

Army Scores

5. Nick Turner—77-75-71—223 (+7)

T6. James McKee—76-73-75—224 (+8)

T10. Dean Sakata—78-75-75—228 (+12)

T10. Gunnar Doyle—76-74-78—228 (+12)

T10. Justin Williamson—76-74-78—228 (+12)

T20. Matt Plunkett—78-76-76—230 (+14)