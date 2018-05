Cadets volunteer, participate at Helen Hayes Race

Photo by George Mattei

The U.S. Military Academy sent 13 cadets to the Helen Hayes Hospital Classic Race Sunday at Bowline Point Park in Haverstraw, New York. The cadets not only participated in the race, but they volunteered to assist handicapped racers. Class of 2018 Cadet Marcos Arroyo took first place in the 10K run for his age bracket and Class of 2019 Cadet Michael Martinez took first place in the 5K run for his age bracket.