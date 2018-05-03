Department of History brings history alive with weapons shoot

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Department of History hosted a Historic Weapons Shoot for 100 invited cadet history majors and other cadets to attend and run the event April 21 at the West Point ranges. The cadets also stepped back in time with reenactors from the 124th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment who offered to show the cadets how to shoot muskets and fire a functioning Napoleon cannon the 6th New York Artillery who brought the cannon with them. (Above) A cadet shoots from an M-1 Carbine, similar to those used during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. (Above left) An array of historic weapons were on hand at the Department of History's Historic Weapons Shoot April 21 at the West Point ranges. Roughly 100 cadet history majors were invited to attend and were able to shoot muskets, AK-47, M2 Carbine and to fire a Napoleon cannon (above right) brought by the 6th New York Artillery. Cadets fired live ammunition from 10 different 20th century weapons systems.

Roughly 100 newly declared history majors, and those who performed well in history, were invited to the Department of History’s Historic Weapons Shoot April 21 at the West Point ranges. They learned about 20th century weaponry with the help from the reenactors from the 124th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment and the 6th New York Artillery.

“Upon arrival, the cadets received safety briefs before enjoying a demonstration of the firepower put on by the reenactors from the colonial era to Vietnam,” Maj. Christian A. Garner, HI 343 course director in the Department of History, said. “Cadets then engaged with the reenactors and learned about the day-to-day life of a Soldier in their respective era.”

Camps were set up with original or reproductive gear with a table of firepower used in various eras, including knives, on table display, along with a display of an early 20th century motorcycle.

Cadets took turns in loading and firing muskets and learned about artillery by firing a functioning Napoleon cannon thanks to the 6th New York Artillery.

While having some fun at being able to actually fire weapons of history, the cadets also saw firsthand how firepower of the infantrymen changed rapidly over the three centuries. Cadets took turns in firing the M1903A4 Springfield, M1 Garand, M1Carbine and M14 Rifle and the M1919 30 Cal Light Machine Gun and an AK-47, .45 Handgun and M2 Carbine rifle.

The Historic Weapons Shoot has been going on for about 25 years and is designed to gain a greater appreciation for those who have gone before and for the study of history as a discipline.