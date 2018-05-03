From the Foxhole…“From the ORP”

Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Small Unit Tactics team (SUTT) participated in a squad attack demonstration and hands-on weapons static display at the annual West Point Scout Camporee April 28.

The West Point Scout Camporee is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Military Academy since 1961. The event supports more than 75 different scout councils, with cadets from various clubs overseeing the entire event.

The event consists of weapon and equipment displays and demonstrations facilitated by several cadet clubs, to include the Small Unit Tactics team.

The Small Unit Tactics team (photo at the bottom left) trains and inspires cadet members to enhance their skills in small unit tactics and the troop leading procedures.

For the scouts participating this year, the Small Unit Tactics team demonstrated a squad attack (below photo). Class of 2018 Cadet Matthew Kelley, the team cadet in charge states the team, “practices (executing) the squad attack year-round.”

A member of the team for over three years, Kelley and other members of the team were honored to conduct this demonstration for so many young and future leaders.

Cadet members of DMI clubs are afforded many opportunities to execute the 8-Step Training model in preparation to support both tactical training events and community service events, such as the Camporee.

They are also able to conduct training and execution of specified battle drills and warrior skills. During the static weapons display portion, scouts were able to conduct hands-on orientation of the M4 rifle, M249 Squad Assault Weapon and the M240B Machine Gun.

The Small Unit Tactics team and their leadership looks forward to supporting this event again.

“Getting (the opportunity) to practice some of the most combat essential tasks as a Soldier” is what one cadet consistently looks forward to.

Children from the ages of 8 and up were exposed to phenomenal training that is routinely executed by cadets.