New approach to physical training: U.S. Army rethinking Army Physical Fitness Test with cadets’ help

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

A cadet attempts the deadlift task during the Army Combat Fitness Test event April 27 at Daly Field. In the deadlift, cadets must lift their maximum weight three times. The Department of the Army is looking into new physical training methods that are occupationally-based physical fitness assessment rather than a health-based approach. See Page 3 for ACFT story. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV A cadet attempts the deadlift task during the Army Combat Fitness Test event April 27 at Daly Field. In the deadlift, cadets must lift their maximum weight three times. The Department of the Army is looking into new physical training methods that are occupationally-based physical fitness assessment rather than a health-based approach. See Page 3 for ACFT story. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Cadets drag a sled in the sprint/drag/carry exercise during the Army Combat Fitness Test April 27. In this test, the cadets sprint 50 meters, drag a 90-pound sled for 50 meters, sprint another 50 meters, carry two 40-pound kettlebells for 50 meters and then sprint a final 50 meters—sideways. The Department of the Army is looking into new physical training methods that are occupationally-based physical fitness assessment rather than health-based approach. Cadets drag a sled in the sprint/drag/carry exercise during the Army Combat Fitness Test April 27. In this test, the cadets sprint 50 meters, drag a 90-pound sled for 50 meters, sprint another 50 meters, carry two 40-pound kettlebells for 50 meters and then sprint a final 50 meters—sideways. The Department of the Army is looking into new physical training methods that are occupationally-based physical fitness assessment rather than health-based approach.

The Department of the Army is looking into new ways to ensure Soldiers are strong, fit, mentally strong and resilient, and they are starting with the consideration of replacing the Army Physical Fitness Test, or APFT, which has been the standard for the past 40 years and is basically a health-based physical fitness assessment, one that tests muscular and physical endurance.

The new Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT currently is slated to begin testing across the Army in stages.

“The ACRT (Army Combat Readiness Test) is being renamed the Army Combat Fitness Test-ACFT to better align the name with the purpose,” Michael McGurk, research and analysis director at U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, said. “We expect the test to roll out across the Army in stages over the next two or three years and expect it to take about 12-18 months of large scale pilot testing (to help determine final cut-off scores), fielding of equipment, training and, then all Army for record in a couple of years, give or take.”

McGurk said that work by many experts, including the Department of Physical Education at West Point, has shown that fitness is composed of many different aspects.

“Dr. Whitfield East, former director of instruction and program director for kinesiology in DPE was the lead researcher behind the test,” McGurk said.

With the ever increasing challenging combat environment, it is necessary to train Soldiers to be the best they can be to be capable of responding to any situation and any given moment.

Fitness is one way of training Soldiers, but the Army is also enhancing training in other important ways.

“The Army is fielding a new Holistic Health and Fitness System, which will include increased resources (personnel and equipment) in every unit and eventually new facilities as well,” McGurk said. “The Army will spend over $350 million in the next four years directly on this program to raise the bar for all Soldiers’ fitness.”

The Holistic Health and Fitness System will encompass all aspects of human performance to optimize individual readiness and will include optimizing the holistic health and fitness of each Soldier by achieving increased resilience; improved health fitness and physical fitness; and improved mental and emotional health and stress management.

Roughly 30 cadets tested the ACFT April 27, which consisted of six physical fitness tasks.

• T push up: a modification of the usual pushup where one lowers oneself to the ground extending the arms into a T position before returning to the starting pushup position. Legs are to stay together and eyes to the ground.

• 250-meter sprint/drag/carry. A cadet begins in the prone position, stands up and sprints 25 meters and back, followed by walking backward while pulling a weighted sled to the line and back. Once back at the starting line, they drop the sled and grasp two-40-pound kettlebells, returning to the far line and back. After returning and dropping the kettlebells, they then sprint, sideways to the far line and back. All of this is a timed event.

• Leg tuck. Cadets grasp the bar with an alternating neutral grip in the dead hang position before flexing with elbows, hips and waist to bring knees up, touching both elbows before returning to the dead hang position and repeat as many times as possible.

• Standing power throw: Cadets face backwards holding a 10-pound medicine ball, lower the ball to touch the ground, rise up and throw the ball backwards over the head as far as possible.

• Three-repetition deadlift: A kind of weight-lifting event. A cadet steps into a trap bar, complete with weights, feet are shoulder width apart. The cadets then bend at the knees and hips while reaching down to grasp the handles with their arms fully extended, stands up and lifts the bar by extending hips and knees until becoming fully upright, pauses and then returns the bar to the ground while maintaining a flat back and without leaning forward. This is repeated three times.

• 1.5-mile run: Cadets ran a 1.5-mile run course that is solid with no more than a 3 percent uphill grade and no overall decline.

“The Army commissioned exercise physiologists to study and analyze what we call high physical demand tasks,” Maj. Alexander Bedard, DPE instructor, said. “These are physical requirements common to all Soldiers regardless of age, rank, military occupation specialty, or gender, including tasks such as react to direct fire, react to indirect fire, evacuate a casualty, react to man-to-man contact and employ hand grenades. These tasks require a much more broad physical fitness, and as such, the ACFT has six events versus the current three events in APFT.”

The test is still pending final approval by senior Army leadership.

Over the final development of the test, it is expected events will be reviewed for minor adjustments in form and technique.