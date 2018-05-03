Rakkasan Bushido trains leaders at West Point

Story and photos by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division

1st Sgt. Martin Arguello, first sergeant for Company B, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, begins his descent down the 75-foot rappel wall at the West Point training area as part of the ‘Bushido’ training event April 17. The event crossed over the hills around the military academy, testing the combat skills and resiliency of the leaders over two days of training. 1st Sgt. Martin Arguello, first sergeant for Company B, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, begins his descent down the 75-foot rappel wall at the West Point training area as part of the ‘Bushido’ training event April 17. The event crossed over the hills around the military academy, testing the combat skills and resiliency of the leaders over two days of training. Leaders from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, paddle their Zodiac watercraft across Bull Pond while wearing chemical protective masks as part of their 'Bushido' training event at West Point April 18. Leaders from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, paddle their Zodiac watercraft across Bull Pond while wearing chemical protective masks as part of their 'Bushido' training event at West Point April 18.

WEST POINT, N.Y.—The commanders, senior noncommissioned officers and leaders from across the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division ‘Air Assault’ headed for the hills of West Point for their ‘Bushido’ training event from April 16-20.

The Bushido training event served as an innovative way to build readiness and resilience throughout all of the BCT’s command teams.

The name ‘Bushido’ is a Japanese term used to describe the code of honor and morals developed by the Japanese samurai. Japanese history plays a vital role in Rakkasan heritage, as the name ‘Rakkasan’ itself is a Japanese term, loosely translating to ‘falling down umbrella men.’

The name was given to the Soldiers of the 187th Infantry Regiment in World War II by their Japanese enemies, who did not have a Japanese word for ‘paratroopers.’

When Col. John Cogbill, commander of the 3rd BCT Rakkasans, began planning the event with his staff, he knew he wanted the training to take place outside of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on challenging and unfamiliar terrain, which would test his leaders’ agility and present them with rugged terrain and environmental conditions not found at their home station.

Thus, the mountains of Camp Buckner, the training camp for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, were chosen as the location for Bushido. Great efforts were taken to keep the training location a secret until the participants were on the bus headed to West Point. Additionally, training at West Point provided engagement opportunities with the USMA cadets and members of the faculty to include the Department of Military Instruction, Department of Physical Education and Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership.

“When we’re faced with the most intense fight of our lives,” Cogbill said, “(I want to know) that we’re going to be OK, because of the training we provided.”

After the bus arrived at Camp Buckner, the Rakkasan command teams had little time to rest before heading out into the training area on the morning of April 17. Their first event required them to build a one-rope bridge across a river to move themselves and their equipment across the water. Once they crossed, they moved to a cliff, where they conducted 25-foot and 75-foot rappels. Before they left the rappel site, Jeff Monken, the coach of the Army West Point Football team, visited the leaders in the field to talk to them about leadership, teamwork, and winning in the face of adversity.

After the mountaineering events, the two platoons marched out in a driving snowstorm toward an objective held by enemy forces, role-played by members of the Marines. The platoons made contact and conducted casualty evacuation by moving their casualties over arduous terrain to a helicopter landing zone.

After caring for their casualties, they conducted raid and ambush missions and operated from a patrol base throughout the night in sub-freezing temperatures.

“I can give you example after example of individuals stepping up and taking charge in the face of adversity,” Cogbill said of his leaders out in the field. “Individuals falling down and getting back up, individuals helping out by carrying more than their fair share of the load, taking care of each other and doing the right thing when no one was looking.”

The next morning, with snow still on the ground, the platoons departed their patrol base and marched toward a nearby lake. Once there, they reacted to indirect fire and a chemical attack and boarded Zodiac watercraft and moved across the lake wearing chemical protective masks to the last link-up point, carrying the boats approximately one mile back to Camp Buckner.

When they returned, the final challenge was to construct field-expedient Toriis, the Rakkasan unit symbol. The winning Torii, as selected by RAK 6, was displayed during the Super Supper Barbecue that night.

At the dinner, Cogbill invited several guest speakers from West Point to hold a panel on leadership, training and preparing the leaders of tomorrow.

Col. Everett Spain, the Behavioral Sciences and Leadership department head at USMA, complimented the command teams for their leadership and commitment to building readiness. He also said that he was honored to speak and be associated with the Rakkasans.

“The captain and the first sergeant are the two most important positions in the United States Army,” Spain said. “It’s very special for us older Soldiers to speak with those who are at the epicenter of leader development and national security.”

Col. Nicholas Gist, the head of the Department of Physical Education, discussed upcoming changes to the way the Army tests physical readiness and emphasized the importance of Soldiers being functionally trained to conduct combat related movement

On April 19, after a full night’s sleep in the barracks at Camp Buckner, the leaders visited the U.S. Military Academy.

Ten company command teams were invited to a Mission Command Conference to lead break-out groups with cadets and speak on their experience during the training, while the rest of the group took a tour of West Point, learning about the history of the academy.

Finishing off the day with a meal at the West Point Club and a speech from Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, the West Point commandant, the leaders then departed back to Fort Campbell.

Having completed the crucible leader training event, the Rakkasan Command teams learned first-hand about leadership, teamwork and resilience in a harsh, complex environment.