Safe Helpline: Sexual Assault Support for DoD Community

In support of the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Programs, the DoD Safe Helpline is a crisis support service for members of the DoD community affected by sexual assault. All Safe Helpline staff members have been trained to answer questions relating to military-specific topics like restricted and unrestricted reporting options and the role of military resources, like SARCs, legal, medical, chaplain and law enforcement personnel.

In addition, staff receives highly specialized training on topics including the neurobiology of trauma, working with survivors in the military, and the unique needs of male survivors.

Safe Helpline services are owned by the DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPRO) and are operated through a contract by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. Even though RAINN operates the helpline, a victim’s information will remain confidential and RAINN will not share the name or any other personally identifying information with SAPRO or anyone within the DoD, unless required by law.

Safe Helpline provides live, one-on-one specialized support and information, and is confidential, anonymous and secure. Safe Helpline services are available worldwide, 24/7—providing victims with the help they need anytime, anywhere.

Safe Helpline provides help in five ways:

• Online Helpline

Safe Helpline provides live, confidential, one-on-one help through a secure instant-messaging at SafeHelpline.org.

• Telephone Helpline

Safe Helpline also provides live, confidential, one-on-one help over the phone at 877-995-5247 (in the U.S. and worldwide via DSN). Through a warm handoff, Safe Helpline staff can also transfer calls directly to DoD and civilian resources.

• Text for Info

Users can text their zip code or installation/base name to 55-247 (in the U.S.) or 202-470-5546 (outside the U.S.), and Safe Helpline will text back contact information for the resources requested.

• Safe HelpRoom

Safe HelpRoom is a secure group chat service that allows sexual assault survivors in the military to connect with one another in a moderated and secure online environment, 24/7 at SafeHelpRoom.org.

• Safe Helpline App

The free Safe Helpline App (for iOS or Android) allows sexual assault survivors in the military to create a personalized self-care plan and connect to resources from anywhere in the world. The app also contains self-care exercises and information, which can be accessed at anytime, even without an internet connection. The personalized plan will be stored only on the user’s mobile device so it will remain completely confidential.