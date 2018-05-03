THE DPW DISPATCH WORK IN PROGRESS

Arbor Day tree planting

The DPW Grounds branch supported the environmental scientists and engineers for a Sustainable World club with the Arbor Day tree planting April 20 in Central Area. They replaced a tree that was removed due to being severely damaged by this winters Nor’easters.

The management agronomist selected an ‘Accolade’ Elm, which is a hybrid Asian elm tree that’s been named Urban Tree of the Year 2012. It was also selected because it has excellent resistance to Dutch Elm disease, which took a toll on the original American and English Elm trees that were planted in Central Area during the 1830s.

Also, West Point has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for being a Tree City for the past 20 years.