It’s official! Command Sgt. Maj. Jackie H. Love, Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, Kabul, has been selected as the Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York.

Love enlisted in the United States Army in January 1989. He received his Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. During his 28 years of service, Love has held numerous leadership positions ranging from team leader to division command sergeant major.