Women’s Rugby takes All-Academy 7s

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team finished its weekend slate in the All-Academy 7s tournament undefeated April 28 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. The Black Knights earned a 53-0 win over Mount Saint Mary College, followed by a 43-7 victory over the Harvard Crimson and a 28-5 win over American International College in the pre-final matches. In the final match of the day against Dartmouth, they clinched a 43-7 victory for their fourth 7s tournament title this season. (Above) Junior Gio Ferguson-Lewis barrels her way to the try line during Army’s win over AIC.