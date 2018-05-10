Projects Day: A day of innovation

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV and Michelle Eberhart/PAO VI

The U.S. Military Academy hosted Projects Day at various locations on West Point May 3. Projects Day highlights academic excellence across USMA showcasing leaders of character who think critically, internalize their professional identity and will employ their education to help build the Army and the nation’s future. Class of 2018 Cadets Amy Johnston and Geoffrey Stoker were two of four cadets who worked on an autonomous vehicle designed to be capable of winning the Intelligent Ground Vehicle competition. The vehicle is capable of navigating through an outdoor obstacle course that requires the robot to avoid obstacles, stay within the lanes of the course and reach multiple GPS waypoints.