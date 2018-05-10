2017-18 cadet club activities

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to compete in the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships April 27-28.

This year’s nationals had 109 schools represented by more than 1,500 athletes. Due to storms earlier in the week, the swim was cancelled and the event was changed to a duathlon (run-bike-run) format.

The Army team had excellent results with Class of 2018 Cadets Jacob Slife and Teresa Groton finishing in the top 10 for the Draft Legal races. Groton was also a top-10 finisher in the Olympic race.

For the team events, Army finished fourth overall in the mixed-team relay (beating Air Force and Navy in that event). Additionally, West Point finished as the eighth overall women’s team, 11th overall men’s team and eighth overall combined team.

This is the third year in a row that Army has finished in the top 10 overall for this event.