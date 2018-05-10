Class of 2020 cadets find inspiration at cemetery tour

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Maj. Ethan Olberding, instructor for the Department of Military Instruction, talks to yearlings about one of the Army Ranger training accidents that killed four men, including two USMA Class of 1994 classmates, 2nd Lt. Spencer Dodge and 2nd Lt. Curtis Sansoucie, in February 1995. The men were Army Ranger candidates and had less than a month to go before completing their training. Maj. Ethan Olberding, instructor for the Department of Military Instruction, talks to yearlings about one of the Army Ranger training accidents that killed four men, including two USMA Class of 1994 classmates, 2nd Lt. Spencer Dodge and 2nd Lt. Curtis Sansoucie, in February 1995. The men were Army Ranger candidates and had less than a month to go before completing their training. Capt. Duncan Walker speaks about his sister, 1st Lt. Laura Walker, USMA Class of 2003, who was killed in action in Afghanistan Aug. 18, 2005. Laura has a Team Handball tournament named after her that is played during the spring at West Point. Capt. Duncan Walker speaks about his sister, 1st Lt. Laura Walker, USMA Class of 2003, who was killed in action in Afghanistan Aug. 18, 2005. Laura has a Team Handball tournament named after her that is played during the spring at West Point. Maj. Sharon Denson, 2nd Lt. Emily Perez's roommate in Iraq, speaks to the yearlings about Emily's personality and character at the request of Perez's parents May 3 during the “Inspiration to Serve" cemetery tour. Perez, at the age of 23, was the first West Point graduate of the “Class of 9/11” to die in combat and both the first female graduate to die in the Iraq War, and African American officer to die in combat. Perez's faith, life and legacy is shared with teenage girls through an annual scholarship program, “Emily's Way,” a mentoring and enrichment program. Maj. Sharon Denson, 2nd Lt. Emily Perez's roommate in Iraq, speaks to the yearlings about Emily's personality and character at the request of Perez's parents May 3 during the “Inspiration to Serve" cemetery tour. Perez, at the age of 23, was the first West Point graduate of the “Class of 9/11” to die in combat and both the first female graduate to die in the Iraq War, and African American officer to die in combat. Perez's faith, life and legacy is shared with teenage girls through an annual scholarship program, “Emily's Way,” a mentoring and enrichment program.

The Class of 2020 respectfully filed past the gravesites of the fallen at the West Point Cemetery May 3 for the “Inspiration to Serve” cemetery tour.

The “Inspiration to Serve” cemetery tour is an annual tradition designed, as the final Cadet Character Development Program event of the cadets third-class year as they prepare to take the Oath of Affirmation Aug. 19.

The “Inspiration to Serve” is designed to help the yearlings reflect upon the concept of selfless service, connect with family members, classmates, friends and be inspired by the stories they tell of the character and personality of those they knew well, and who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Capt. Duncan Walker, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2008, was a rising yearling when his sister, 1st Lt. Laura Walker, USMA Class of 2003, was killed in action Aug. 18, 2005, in Delak, Afghanistan.

“It was a challenge when I heard about her death but dealing with that loss just made me want to serve more,” Walker said. “The military is absolutely what I wanted.”

Laura was an engineer officer and served in the 555th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade when she deployed to Iraq in support of the 4th Infantry Division and later, served as executive officer in 864th Battalion Headquarters, Headquarters Company in Afghanistan.

Laura was a member of the handball team as a cadet and a handball tournament is played each year to honor her memory.

“I think the Inspiration to Serve cemetery tour is very touching,” Class of 2020 Cadet William Moorhead said. “It’s a good reminder of our purpose and it does give us a lot to think about.”

The yearlings also heard the story, not of combat, but of one of the worst Army Ranger training accidents, which involved two USMA Class of 1994 classmates, 2nd Lt. Spencer Dodge, who was also the class president, and 2nd Lt. Curtis Sansoucie.

In addition, Capt. Milton Palmer, a 1990 graduate from the Citadel, and Sgt. Norman Tillman were killed in the tragedy.

Roughly 150 Ranger candidates were to take a Zodiac up the Yellow River but weather conditions suddenly turned deadly.

The river rose to about six feet, it was cold, dark and thick fog began to surround the group.

The Soldiers attempted to wade into the water to tie off ropes to trees. The cold fog and freezing water placed the men in mortal danger.

A team of men attempted to save those they could. A medevac helicopter was able to rescue most of the men, but because of the fog, they couldn’t risk rescuing the others and four lives were lost due to hypothermia.

“It was an accident,” Maj. Ethan Olberding, who was presenting the four men to the yearlings, along with Master Sgt. John Pickett, instructors at the Department of Military Instruction, said.

There have been many safety procedures instituted and are still in effect more than 20 years later as a result of the tragedy.

The “Inspiration to Serve” cemetery tour is hosted by the William E. Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic and began for the yearlings in 2006.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Class of 2020 to witness the selflessness and sacrifice of the Long Gray Line and the Army Profession,” Capt. Michelle Shed, executive officer of the SCPME, said. “Each cadet visited four gravesites and heard from family members, classmates and friends. The ‘Inspiration to Serve’ cemetery tour provided the yearling class with an opportunity for structured reflection prior to affirmation.”