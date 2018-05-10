Coach K awardees honored at luncheon

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/PAO VI

“As you go forward, two of the key things to be successful and to sustain success are to have incredible adaptability and ownership: Where everybody in your unit is important,” said Duke Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1969. “The (Coach K) Award really signifies the importance of competing at every level … whether it’s the intramural level, club level or corps squad level, everybody’s important.” The Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Award is presented each year to cadets and coaches who embody outstanding commitment to the development of noble character through athletic participation and leadership. The 2018 “Coach K” Award recipients were cadets Class of 2018 Cadet Jacob Reynolds (Company Athletics), Class of 2018 Cadet Egbezien Obiomon (Competitive Club Athletics), Class of 2019 Cadet Abigail Halbrook (Intercollegiate Athletics) and coaches Paul Gannon (Company Athletics), Maj. Kelly Calway (Competitive Club Athletics) and Brian Riley (Intercollegiate Athletics).