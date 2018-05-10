From the Foxhole…“From the Rotors of West Point’s LUH-72A Lakota!”

WEST POINT, N.Y.—In addition to inspections, parades, Cadet Summer Training rehearsals and athletics, the West Point Parachute team hosted the fifth annual Inter-service Academy Parachute Competition on April 29.

This competition was executed on the West Point Plain and included participants from the United States Military Academy, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy parachute teams.

Despite threats of bad weather, the clouds parted and winds subsided enough for the competition to take off without a hitch. The competition was replete with outstanding performances from all academies.

Teams competed in three separate categories, with the Overall Inter-Service Academy Parachute Competition winner being the Army West Point Parachute Team. The Naval Academy placed first in the Individual Sport Accuracy category, with Army second and Air Force third. Navy also placed first in Team Accuracy, with Army earning second and Air Force third. Army teamwork came through in the four-way and six-way formation jumps. In both formations, Army placed first, Air Force second and Navy third.

West Point Parachute team Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge Ian McGlynn was proud of his team’s performance stating, “Our cadets and coach have worked tirelessly over the last couple of months to prepare for this competition. Coach Tom Falzone crafted and taught a flawless plan which our cadets executed to near perfection. Bringing our sister services together for fellowship and friendly competition was by far the most rewarding part of the weekend. Taking home the trophy just made it that much better!”

The head of the Department of Military Instruction, Col. William Ostlund stated, “This was an outstanding competition. The consistent performance of our parachute team represents the academy exceptionally well and goes to the credibility needed when seeking U.S. Army Special Operations Military Freefall School (MFF) allocations for the team’s members.”

The Military Freefall School teaches and certifies U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel as high-altitude military parachute specialists.

This summer, Military Freefall School is available as a Military Individual Advanced Development (MIAD) option to cadets. Currently, three cadet members of the West Point Parachute team will attend this challenging and exhilarating course.

The camaraderie between the service academies was noted as teams applauded the recently invigorated Naval Academy intercollegiate team.

West Point Parachute team Cadet in Charge Thomas Rounds said, “Every time I compete in skydiving I am honored to wear our jumpsuit and represent West Point. The Inter-Service Academy Competition, however, is always about so much more than the competition itself. This event allows us to connect with our sister academies through our love for the sport and builds relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Both Navy and Air Force complemented the Army club on being exceptional hosts and each team mentioned the sharing of information and lessons that is part of the competition.

Following the competition, Army hosted a banquet in the Cadet Mess where all three teams and families received an insightful talk from the USCC BTO, Col. Brian Reed, and where the winners and awardees were announced.

Firsties were thanked for their leadership and were presented German Armed Forces Parachutist badges by West Point’s German Army liaison, Sgt. Maj. Stephen Engel, who also serves as an officer representative to the West Point Parachute team. Coaches and staff from all three parachute teams were publicly recognized and thanked for their support.