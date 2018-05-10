Korpela named West Point’s first Carnegie Fellow

By Maj. Ireka Sanders USMA Public Affairs

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Lt. Col. Christopher Korpela was named West Point’s first Andrew Carnegie Fellow on April 25—winning $200,000 to support his research in lethal autonomous weapons.

The prestigious award was created to invest in scholars researching major current issues in the social sciences and humanities and to lead to the publication of a book or study. The winning proposals focus on a broad variety of complex political, economic, technological, humanistic and sociological matters.

“Lt. Col. Korpela is one of the foremost experts in the immensely complex topic of lethal autonomous weapons,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen Jr., West Point’s superintendent, who put forth the nomination, so it’s exciting to see him recognized for his work. The entire West Point community joins me in congratulating him for this prestigious fellowship.”

Supported by the Carnegie award, Korpela will continue his research in teaching ethics of Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems that challenge students to successfully integrate the engineering skills required to improve small, autonomous robots to perform on a simulated battlefield, to bring out corresponding discussions of philosophical concepts such as the ethics of war, including Just War Theory, as well as larger issues in human dignity, agency and responsibility.

“I was excited to bring this award to West Point and the Robotics Research Center—it has really been a team effort,” Korpela said. “My co-collaborator, Dr. Mike Saxon, has shaped my views on the ethical dimensions in this field. My Ph.D. adviser, program directors and department heads have always been supportive of my endeavors.”

“Chris is a globally recognized pioneer in robotics and one of its rising stars,” said Paul Oh, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Endowed Lincy Professor of Unmanned Aerial Systems and Korpela’s Ph.D. adviser.

The Carnegie Corporation of New York awarded a total of $6.2 million to its fellowship winners. West Point’s director of the Robotics Research Center and assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science was one of 31 to receive this honor.

Korpela is an academy professor at West Point with more than a decade of experience in robotics design. He is currently deployed to Afghanistan serving in Headquarters, Resolute Support.

“I am thankful for my mom and my wife, Adriana, for taking care of our six children while I am in Afghanistan, Korpela continued. “I look forward to returning home to my family and to continue my research.”