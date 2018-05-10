Panetta announced as Thayer Award recipient

By West Point Association of Graduates

The West Point Association of Graduates announced Monday that former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta will receive the prestigious Thayer Award in a ceremony scheduled for Oct. 4.

Panetta, the 23rd U.S. Secretary of Defense, also held positions as third director of the Central Intelligence Agency, 18th White House chief of staff and chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

Panetta currently serves on the boards of directors for Oracle and Blue Shield of California. He also serves as co-chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Defense Personnel Task Force and the Center for Strategic and International Studies Commission on Countering Violent Extremism.

The Thayer Award, established in honor of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, “Father of the Military Academy,” is presented to an outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.” The Association of Graduates has presented the award annually since 1958.

Past recipients of the Thayer Award include: Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, Bob Hope, Neil Armstrong, Barbara Jordon, Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw, Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger. Last year’s recipient was George W. Bush.