Scouts enjoy 56th annual Camporee

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

A scout learns how to carry an injured person during the 56th Boy Scout Camporee April 27-29. Scouts also learned teamwork with other troops, leadership, and cadet drills by cadet volunteers. There were roughly 6,000 scouts attending with about 300 cadet and other volunteers ensuring everyone had a great, safe time. Cadet volunteers put scouts thourgh the paces to learn how to march, pivot, salute just like cadets had to learn at the 56th Annual West Point Boy Scout Camporee April 27-29.

Although the 56th annual West Point Scoutmasters’ Council Camporee was slightly cooler and a lot muddier than years past, nearly 6,000 Boy and Girl Scouts, Ventura Crews and the Civil Air Patrol Cadets, along with nearly 1,000 volunteers, had a productive weekend. Staff, faculty and cadets demonstrated Army weaponry, Taekwondo and taught scouts wilderness survival, litter carry/first aid, knot-tying, camouflage and how to march, April 27-29 at Lake Frederick.

Scouts also flocked to the badge stations to buy badges to trade and tried to collect as much cadet brass as they could because it is good for bragging rights—or trading. Camouflage was another favorite, was getting as muddy as you could, which wasn’t a problem. In the few places where it was dry, especially when involved in a challenge like crawling under white cloth in a grid formation and not touching any part of your body to the cloth, cadets were more than happy to place a little—or a lot of water to ensure that there was mud.

Girl Scout Claire Eberstark-Olis, is 12 and from Troop 60033 in Kingston, New York, had a hard time thinking what the best challenges she liked during the day.

“This is my first time here and it’s all fun,” she said. “I think I like the camouflage the best but the boat (Zodiac challenge) was a lot of fun, too, even though I did get wet a couple of times. I like scouting. It is hard work but it is worth it. I enjoy meeting new people and learning new things.”

First Lt. Alisa Vural, squadron cadets commander, brought her cadet Civil Air Patrol from Fairfield, New Jersey, to again enjoy the camporee–they attend every year.

“These are brand new cadets,” Vural said. “I love to see the Civil Air Patrol Cadets enjoying the challenges they have here and they are learning so much from the West Point cadets, especially team work. The cadets here are such good role models and I see how the perspective of our cadets change after they have been here for the weekend and interacted with the West Point cadets.”

Lisa Smart and Jon Hall were at the Camporee with their Scout Troop 9 from Northfield, Massachusetts.

“We were here last year, too,” Smart said. “We just happened to meet someone who knew a cadet and the cadet ended up sponsoring us. We love it here and have six kids that are enjoying their time here. It’s so nice to see how the cadets handle the scouts and teach them about sports and teamwork.”

Scout Troops are graded on most of the challenges and the ones with the most points will be recognized at the awards ceremony on the last day of the Camporee.

Troop 777 from New York received first place for the fire building site, Troop 41 from Connecticut placed first for the tactical challenge and first place went to Troop 47 from New Jersey for the Zodiac site. The award for best troops overall went to Troop 238 from Maryland in first place, Crew 41 from Connecticut in second and Crew 170, also from Connecticut for third place.

The annual camporee has evolved into a weekend-long event. Scout troops experience a variety of military and scouting-based competitions and sites to include: land navigation, weapons safety and maintenance, fire building, and physical fitness. The Camporee also includes military equipment static displays, mock demonstrations of military operations such as air assault missions with helicopters, a large bonfire and a military review parade involving the academy leadership.