Softball sweeps Lafayette to get over .500 in Patriot League

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Softball team grabbed a senior day sweep of Lafayette May 5 at the Army Softball

Complex, and secured a spot in the Patriot League Tournament for the ninth consecutive year.

With Boston University sweeping Colgate on Saturday and Lehigh defeating Holy Cross, Army clinched the fourth seed in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Black Knights (25-26, 9-8 Patriot League) compiled 15 runs on 26 hits in the two games combined against the Leopards (7-41, 3-14 Patriot League).

Kristen McPeek led the charge at the dish with a pair of multi-hit efforts. The senior went 5-for-8 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Four other Cadets recorded a multi-hit performance, including Taylor Livingston, who batted 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored.

GAME 1: Army 9, Lafayette 1 (6 innings)

Army highlights and game notes

• Army reached double-digit hits for the ninth time this season.

• Courtney Springman picked up her 15th career victory while allowing just one earned run on three hits.

• The freshman fanned seven and moved past Shauna Evans (USMA ‘02) for sixth in single season strikeouts with 151.

• McPeek, Amelia Trotter and Ally Snelling all recorded a stolen base.

• McPeek extended her hitting streak to five games.

• Carrie Reilly recorded a hit for the fifth straight contest.

• Snelling recorded her first career triple and set a career-high in runs scored with two.

• Nena Riccoboni tallied her first hit of the season and drove in a season-best two runs.

• Izzy Gates notched a season-best two RBIs.

• Army notched three extra-base hits.

GAME 2: Army 6, Lafayette 5

Army highlights and game notes

• Army reached double-digit hits for the 10th time this season.

• The 15 hits were the second-most by the Cadets in a single game this year.

• Five Cadets tallied multi-hit games.

• McPeek recorded her fourth three-hit outing of the year and extended her hitting streak to six games.

• She has posted five multi-hit performances over that span.

• Reilly notched a hit for the sixth straight tilt.

• Livingston recorded her first collegiate extra-base hit.

• She drove in a career-best two runs.

• Nine different Cadets posted a hit in the win.

• The Black Knights totaled five extra-base hits.

• Ballesteros doubled and tripled in the contest.

• All three Army seniors tallied a hit in the game.

• Renee Poirier came on in relief and recorded her second win of the season.

How it happened—Game 2

• It was a scoreless game until the home half of the second. With two outs, Riccoboni was on first and scored once Hartman ripped an RBI double into right center. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Hartman later scored on a Livingston RBI single to left. Livingston stole second and Swafford drove her in with an RBI single of her own to give Army a 3-0 advantage.

• The Black Knights tacked on an insurance run in the third. McPeek led off the inning with a double to left and found herself on third following a wild pitch. Reilly was then set to hit and she put a ball in play to the right side of the infield, allowing McPeek to scamper home for Army’s fourth run of the game.

• It remained a four-run advantage in favor of the Cadets until the fifth. Lafayette put a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs and a double to left plated them both to trim Army’s lead in half.

• The Black Knights got a run back in the sixth. Ontiveros singled to right, but went all the way to third after a costly throwing error on the Lafayette right fielder. Army capitalized on the situation with a Livingston RBI double to left.

• Trailing 5-2 and down to their final out, the Leopards got hot at the plate. A solo home run cut the deficit to two, before a single and two-run blast to left evened the score up at 5-5. Poirier then replaced Macey Newbary in the circle and got out of the inning.

• The score was not tied for long as McPeek and Reilly led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles, setting up Ballesteros, the cleanup batter. Ballesteros took the second pitch she saw in the at-bat and roped a double into right for the game-winning hit.