The Hellcats performed at MDW Twilight Tattoo

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington welcomed His Majesty the King's Guard of Norway and the West Point Band's field music group, the Hellcats, to its Twilight Tattoo performance on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 2. The event was hosted by Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, the 59th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Photos by Emma Adams/ODIA

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington welcomed two prestigious organizations to its Twilight Tattoo performance on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 2.

Hosted by Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, the 59th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the pre-show included performances from His Majesty the King’s Guard of Norway and the West Point Band’s field music group, the Hellcats.

Founded in 1865 by King Oscar I, HMKG is the military guard charged with ensuring the safety of the Norwegian Royal Family in times of peace, crisis and war.

HMKG is organized as a four-company infantry battalion, with two rifle companies, one escort company and a headquarters company based at Huseby, Oslo.

HMKG has represented the Norwegian Military Forces abroad on many occasions to include performances during the Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Halifax, Canada, the Grand Place in Brüssels, the Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk, Virginia, and the Swedish Army Tattoo in Stockholm.

The company also took part in the opening ceremony and medal ceremonies throughout the games during the Olympic Winter Games at Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994.

The Hellcats are comprised of bugles, piccolos and drums. The Corps of Cadets gave the Hellcats their name as a friendly jibe in response to the group’s early morning playing of the wake-up call “Reveille” every day at West Point.

As the Army’s first and only remaining field music group, the Hellcats trace their heritage back to the American Revolution, when Gen. George Washington established the garrison of West Point and appointed a fifer and drummer for signaling in camp.

The U.S. Army MDW Twilight Tattoo can trace its own history back to the years before World War II. At that time, on the grounds of Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment held military shows during the winter months. The Military District of Washington revived the traditional show in 1961 to showcase the talents of its ceremonial units.