Winning the Peace in Jersey City

Courtesy Photo

Now in its 14th year, the capstone trip for XH467: Winning the Peace, continued to educate, train and inspire the Army’s future leadership as well as develop lasting ties with diverse communities in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 20-22. The annual trip to Jersey City serves as a case study in effective coordination between state and local institutions that are essential in bridging communities within Jersey City and building relationships in a relatively small area. The cadets are able to see, first hand, various religious ceremonies (to include morning prayer at the Islamic Center where they sleep) and locations to gain an appreciation for customs that they might never otherwise experience. This event has furthered cultural understanding, self-awareness, empathy, confidence and humility—all traits we want in our future leaders. In short, this trip is a bedrock experience for developing the sort of adaptable and experienced leaders that this country demands of its rising lieutenants.