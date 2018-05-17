2017-18 cadet club activities

Crew: The Army Crew team competed in the Dad Vail National Championship Regatta May 11-12 on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

A total of 98 teams participated this year. The entire team performed extremely well with all boats peaking at the right time. Each boat had its best race of the season.

The Women’s Novice 8 won the Gold Medal and were the Dad Vail champions in their event. Three other crews made the Petite Finals.

The Men’s Varsity 8 and 4 won the Petite Finals and finished seventh overall. The Men’s Second Varsity 8 finished eighth overall.

The Women’s Varsity 8 and Men’s Novice 8 finished 14th overall. In addition, the Dad Vail Regatta awarded Coach Eugenia Kiesling the Matthew J. Ledwith Coaches Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Coach Kiesling has been involved with Army Crew for more than 20 years. Much of it with the novice program. The victory of the Novice Women’s 8 is a testament to her passion for the sport and mentorship of cadets.

Dad Vail’s capped a great season of rowing for Army Crew. The team is poised to maintain a culture of excellence and be a team worthy to win.