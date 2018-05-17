2018 Graduation Week parking and force protection information

Submitted by the Force Protection Office

During Graduation Week, Monday-May 26, several traffic revisions and parking restrictions will be enforced.

Please allow additional travel time when coming to West Point and driving on and around the installation during Graduation Week.

Parking and traffic information for Graduation Week—towing will be enforced:

• North Dock Parking Lot is reserved for recreational vehicles only from noon Sunday to noon May 27.

• Any West Point personnel going on official travel outside the installation during Graduation Week must not park in any/all parking lots. Contact the Military Police at 845-938-3333 for authorized overnight/extended parking areas.

Tuesday

• Parking for the West Point workforce is authorized within the Central Area throughout the day; however, 30 parking spaces in Clinton Lot will be reserved for handicapped parking.

• Traffic control points will be established on Cullum, Washington, Ruger and Parke roads and traffic will be stopped from entering the Thayer Statue area from 10-11 a.m. in support of the Wreath Laying Ceremony.

May 25

• In support of the Graduation Day rehearsal, Stony Lonesome Road is closed to all vehicle traffic from Washington to Mills Road in vicinity of Michie Stadium from 5:30-6:30 a.m.

• Parking for the West Point workforce is authorized in the Central Area; however, Clinton Parking Lot and the Trophy Point parking lot is designated for handicapped parking only.

May 26—Graduation Day

• All personnel with a valid Department of Defense form of identification are encouraged to use Washington Gate when entering/exiting West Point; all other visitors will use either Thayer/Stony Lonesome gates.

• Doubleday Parking Lot is reserved only for Protocol from 5 a.m. until after the Graduation Ceremony concludes.

• Clinton and Tennis Court parking lots are reserved only for handicapped parking.

• Stony Lonesome Road will be closed from the entrance of Lusk Housing area to Washington Road from approximately 8:30-9 a.m.

• Roads in and around Michie Stadium are blocked off to all vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. until completion of the Graduation Ceremony.

• In support of the movement of cadets to Michie Stadium for Graduation Day, Stony Lonesome Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Washington Road to Mills Road from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

• When entering Michie Stadium:

—Family members and guests may enter the stadium through security checkpoints at Gates 4, 5, 6, 6A and 7.

—Kimsey Center is open for wheelchair access only.

—Everyone entering the stadium will pass through metal detectors at all gates.

—Large bags, coolers, backpacks, unwrapped packages and umbrellas will not be allowed into the stadium.

You are encouraged to use clear plastic bags to carry your possessions to speed up processing through security.

Safety and security are a paramount concern during Graduation Week activities.

Everyone attending the Graduation Ceremony is asked to report any suspicious or criminal activities.

If observing such activities, immediately report it to Military Police at the stadium or by calling 845-938-3333.

Visit our Ready West Point webpage for more details at https://www.westpoint.army.mil/readywestpoint.html.

Remember If you See something, Hear something, Say something.