Photos by Michael Lopez/PAO VI

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said farewell to the Corps May 10 during a full brigade Cadet Review on the Plain followed by a banquet in Washington Hall.

Caslen salutes the American flag with his wife Shelly and U.S. Military Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden during the Cadet Review.

Caslen speaks to the Corps and special guests during the banquet. As of today, Caslen's last official duty as superintendent will be Graduation Day May 26 with the Change of Command set for June 22.