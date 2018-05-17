Army West Point AD Corrigan up for AD of the Year

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan is a finalist for the “SportsBusiness Journal” Athletic Director of the Year for the 2017-18 season. Courtesy Photo Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan is a finalist for the “SportsBusiness Journal” Athletic Director of the Year for the 2017-18 season. Courtesy Photo

Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan is a finalist for the “SportsBusiness Journal” Athletic Director of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

When looking at the credentials for a candidate of this honor, Corrigan has upgraded Army athletics in many of the areas of revenue generating, fundraising, winning percentage and facility upgrades.

Not only has he accomplished a lot in those areas, he is the humble leader of an athletic department charged with the mission to prepare 1,100 cadet-athletes for a professional life of service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.

“Boo is the best athletic director in the country because he knows how to win, how to win honorably in accordance with West Point’s values,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said. “Which is so tremendously important based on the institution we are. He knows how to pick the right people and build teams, and he knows how to gain consensus across a very diverse organization to accomplish any mission that is out there.”

Since arriving at West Point in March 2011, Corrigan has hit the ground running with ticket sales, fundraising, sponsorships, apparel and television deals in order to provide an extraordinary Division I athletic experience that develops leaders of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country.

There is no other institution in the nation that values athletics more than the United States Military Academy at West Point. Corrigan realizes that athletics is a leadership laboratory, where cadet-athletes are learning the most important lessons of teamwork, discipline and peer leadership. He believes that athletics can ultimately make them into the best officers for our nation.

“Boo is always out in the community and pushes us to be the best athletes we can be,” sneior women’s soccer captain Clare Shea said. “He also emphasizes our values and our academics here at West Point.”

The 2017-18 year was a busy one for Corrigan and the athletic department with the transition from a non-appropriated fund government entity to a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The new Army West Point Athletic Association, Inc., was born on March 1, 2017.

To enhance the cadet-athlete experience, athletics opened and renovated multiple spaces and venues in the last year.

Malek Stadium, the brand new home of men’s and women’s soccer teams, now features chairback seating and a new multi-level press box.

The new stadium integrates the architecture of the area to aesthetically enrich the appearance of the Plain.

Goldstein Field, the new practice field south of Michie Stadium, was constructed over the summer of 2017 and provides multiple teams with more space for practice.

The Kimsey Weight Room was renovated and a nutrition center has been added to give cadet-athletes the best nourishment needed following workouts and practices.

Off the field, he spearheaded the collaboration between the U.S. Military Academy’s Department of History and Nike to tell a story through Army’s uniform for the annual clash with Navy on the gridiron.

This past year, the relationship brought forth the story of the 10th Mountain Division and the Climb to Glory, while in 2017, it was honoring the 82nd Airborne Division and its commitment to victory on the battlefields in Europe during World War II.

Corrigan has also encouraged athletics and the cadet leadership to work together to develop programming for sexual assault and harassment prevention and mental wellness initiatives.

These projects included guest speakers, development of a mental health peer adviser program for each team and ‘It’s on Us’ games and ‘One Love’ workshops across the Corps of Cadets.

On the fields of friendly strife, Army has made its presence known on the national stage after football brought home the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the first time in 21 years with a shutout at Air Force and a come-from-behind victory over Navy on a snowy day in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights then went onto win 10 games for only the second time in program history and win the Armed Forces Bowl in dramatic fashion against No. 25 San Diego State.

Army has claimed six conference titles over the past two seasons and finished 2016-17 with a .585 winning percentage, which surpassed the previous year’s record-breaking mark. The 292 total wins by 28 sports were the highest for Army in the 21st century.

He has continued to raise the bar for Army.

“I have been around a lot of athletic directors,” Caslen said. “I am on the NCAA Board of Governors and Board of Directors, I have seen all of them. And I know of nobody other than Boo Corrigan who can accomplish and do what he has here at West Point and to turn around our complete program. There is no one else that can do that. Boo Corrigan is the one.”

The 2018 Sports Business Awards are set for Wednesday at the New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square in New York City.

The “Street and Smith’s SportsBusiness Journal” and “SportsBusiness Daily” are known for its news and information that sports leaders reference to compete, negotiate and succeed in a competitive industry.

Corrigan enters his eighth season at West Point this fall and continues to work hard to provide the cadet-athletes, coaches and staff, with the best resources to support the U.S. Military Academy’s mission to develop leaders of character that will fight and win our nation’s wars.