Baseball heads to PL championship with decisive game win

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team is heading to the Patriot League tournament championship series following its 4-3 victory over Bucknell Sunday afternoon at Doubleday Field.

The Black Knights advance to the championship series for the first time since the 2013 season.

Army will meet its rival Navy in a best-of-three showdown beginning Friday. The two teams will then play one additional game on Saturday before wrapping things up with a single game on Sunday, if necessary.

All contests will be a 1 p.m. first pitch and will be played at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Army bounced back for two-straight wins against Bucknell, after dropping the opening game of the semifinal series. Sunday’s victory handed the Black Knights their 34th win of the year, which is the fifth-most all-time in program history.

Six different cadet-athletes finished with one hit each, while Jon Rosoff, Josh White and John McKenna registered one RBI apiece. Rosoff, Trey Martin and Jacob Hurtubise extended their hitting streak to six- and four-straight games, respectively.

Bucknell got on the board first with a run in the second inning. The Bison were set up to tack on additional runs later in the inning after loading the bases with no outs but a double play turned by the Black Knights halted that rally. Army then escaped the inning following a fly out to center field.

The Black Knights tied things up at 1-1 in the fourth when McKenna drew a two-out bases loaded RBI walk.

The score remained the same until the Cadets broke the deadlock in the seventh thanks to three runs on three hits. Anfernee Crompton, Hurtubise and White all registered hits in the frame.

The Bison tried to answer in the top of the eighth after cutting the lead down to 4-3 following two runs on two hits and one error. But Cam Opp came in for relief and helped the Black Knights get out of the inning keeping their one-run lead intact.

The junior then finished out the top of the ninth with a 1, 2, 3 frame to keep the Cadets’ postseason hopes alive.

Opp did not allow a hit or a walk in his 2.0 innings on the mound. He struck out three, while earning his second save of the year.

Starter Matt Ball pitched a solid seven innings for the Black Knights, allowing seven hits and three runs, two earned, during his time on the mound.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native fanned nine batters as well.

Army highlights and game notes

• Anthony Giachin and Matt Hudgins both earned a team-high two walks in the game.

• Both teams notched one extra base hit in the game with White earning his fourth triple of the year.

• Titus was credited with Army’s lone stolen base. He now has 17 for the year.

• Army used two pitchers in the game, while the Bison sent out four.

• Army’s pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts to just five for the visitors.

• The Cadets turned two double plays. Bucknell recorded one.

Facts & figures

• The Black Knights tallied four runs on six hits, while Bucknell compiled three runs on seven hits.

• Both teams earned an error in the game with the Cadets notching three and the Bison one.

• Army left nine runners on base. Bucknell stranded five.

Up next

