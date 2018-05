Brigade Company Athletics crowns spring champions

Photos by Michael Lopez/PAO VI

The Brigade Company Athletics Spring championships took place May 7-8 in various locations at West Point. The winners of the five spring sports competitions were:

• CA Flickerball—Company G-2,

• CA Area Hockey—Company I-1,

• CA Ultimate Frisbee—Company H-4,

• CA Swimming—Company C-4,

• CA Team Handball—Company A-2.