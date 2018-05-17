Calabro Night of the Arts showcases cadet talent, USMA traditions

By Capt. Hannah Williams Department of English and Philosophy

Over the course of the evening, The West Point Community Big Band, including Class of 2020 Cadet Courtney Schrade, played a number of selections from Miles Davis’ album “Kind of Blue.” Photo by Staff sgt. Emily McAleesejergins Over the course of the evening, The West Point Community Big Band, including Class of 2020 Cadet Courtney Schrade, played a number of selections from Miles Davis’ album “Kind of Blue.” Photo by Staff sgt. Emily McAleesejergins Angela and Tony Calabro pose with the fourth annual John Calabro Award for Excellence in Leadership and the Arts winner, Class of 2019 Cadet Sean Hurley. Photo by Maj. Micah Chapman Angela and Tony Calabro pose with the fourth annual John Calabro Award for Excellence in Leadership and the Arts winner, Class of 2019 Cadet Sean Hurley. Photo by Maj. Micah Chapman Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler received first place for the Sannes-Pinnell Award for Photography for “Still Gray.” Photo by Maj. Micah Chapman Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler received first place for the Sannes-Pinnell Award for Photography for “Still Gray.” Photo by Maj. Micah Chapman

The Department of English and Philosophy, along with the Cadet Fine Arts Forum, celebrated cadet creativity at the fourth annual John Calabro Night of the Arts April 27 in Jefferson Hall.

At the event, department faculty presented awards to cadets for outstanding work across a variety of creative and artistic fields such as photography, music, studio arts, poetry and prose. In addition to the awards, the evening included musical performances by the West Point Community Big Band under the leadership of Staff Sgt. Geoffrey Vidal, the cadet a capella group “The Knightingales,” the Cadet Strings group and soloist Class of 2018 Cadet Maddie Crimmins.

The Department of English and Philosophy and the Cadet Fine Arts Forum have a long tradition of celebrating cadet achievements in the arts.

At an institution known for its excellence in engineering and mathematics, these organizations are dedicated to fostering talent and cultivating diverse perspectives and experiences through creative expression.

The various awards are named for esteemed officers that embodied the ideals of leadership and love of the arts.

The O’Donnell awards for poetry and prose are named for Maj. Mike O’Donnell —artilleryman, English instructor and poet— who died suddenly during a military training accident in 1992.

The Sannes-Pinnell awards for visual arts honor retired Col. Samuel W. Pinnell, who established an endowment on behalf of Elsie Sannes-Pinnell to support cadet activities that appreciate the visual arts.

Col. David Harper, professor and head of DEP, opened the event with remarks about the role of West Point as a physical space that has inspired art and where art has historically been produced.

Harper showed images from the Hudson River School of painting in which the West Point Hotel was a prominent feature on Trophy Point, and then talked about a future space for the humanities and art at West Point as he described plans for the West Point Humanities Center to be built on the site of the old hotel.

Reminding the cadets of the value of pursuits that challenge them and move them from their comfort zone, Col. Harper said, “Art allows us to live, to craft, a life above the common level and encourages us to see and do things more deliberately.”

Held in the Haig Room of Jefferson Hall, the event brought in audience members representing cadets, faculty and staff members from several USMA departments, USMAPS, the library, the West Point Association of Graduates and the local community.

Even with so many distinguished guests, the cadet awardees and performers were the focus.

While Class of 2018 Cadet Sara Emsley, the cadet-in-charge of the Creative Writing Program, received first place in both poetry and prose and second place in Studio Arts, freshmen received first place prizes in Photography and Studio Arts, representing a new generation of cadet artists.

Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler’s photograph entitled “Still Gray” and Class of 2021 Cadet Cameron Hudson’s lifelike chalk drawing “Water” wowed judges and audience members alike.

The evening concluded with the presentation of the John Calabro Award for Excellence in Leadership and the Arts, which was awarded to Class of 2019 Cadet Sean Hurley.

Hurley, as the cadet-in-charge of the Studio Arts Forum, has assisted in planning numerous art appreciation trips to New York City, participated in discussion panels about the role that art plays in society and regularly produces artwork worthy of public recognition.

In addition, she has been instrumental in leading a group of her peers in researching, planning and designing a public veterans memorial that will be built in Rockland County. Reflecting on her award, Hurley stated “Col. Calabro’s leadership award and legacy is a call to demand more of myself in the future, as our fine arts community has more opportunities to grow than ever before.”

The cadets enjoy the event for more than the performances and awards that celebrate their achievement. Hurley commented on the role of fine arts, and the Calabro Night of the Arts in particular, in her development as a leader.

“It is an honor to be a part of this event each year and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for the arts at West Point with a new humanities center and our growing cadet attendance,” Hurley said. “Each year, the Calabro Night of the Arts has been a pivotal moment in deciding to become more invested in the club as I see our impacts on the community at large on display.”

This annual event continues a tradition that honors the late retired Col. John A. Calabro Jr., USMA Class of 1968.

As an officer, former faculty member in DEP, member of the executive staff at the West Point Association of Graduates and quintessential patron of the arts, Calabro offers an exemplary legacy on which to honor cadet artistic achievement.

He symbolized the ideal blend of “Athens and Sparta”—a phrase that has become shorthand for West Point as it pursues its twin aims of educating and training future Army officers.

Calabro passed in 2013, but his widow Angela Calabro, and son Tony, were in attendance to present the award to Hurley.

If you missed the Calabro Night of the Arts this year, there is still an opportunity for you to enjoy the work of our talented cadet artists.

This year, the winning entries in the studio arts and photography categories of the Calabro Night of the Arts competition will be featured in the upcoming Highland Falls ArtWalk.

These works will be on display in various Highland Falls businesses starting this month.