From the Foxhole…‘From the Pentagon’

By Lt. Col. Nathaniel Davis Director of Defense and Strategic Studies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier this month, cadets from the Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) program met with Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan in his office at the Pentagon.

Class of 2018 Cadets Dakota Jones, Richard Lancaster, Timothy Porter and Jacob Reynolds spent the academic year working on a Defense and Strategic Studies capstone project focused on how to better recruit, develop, promote and retain STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders within the Department of Defense.

The DSS capstone program matches small groups of cadets with real world clients who give the cadets a piece of a strategic problem on which to conduct research, develop innovative solutions and present concrete recommendations over the course of the academic year.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense is the cadets’ capstone client. The topic grew out of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ belief that there in an imbalance between liberal arts and STEM leaders in the DOD.

The cadets conducted 100 structured anonymized interviews with STEM leaders and personnel at various levels of the DOD and the private sector.

From this data, the cadets identified trends, best practices and notable outliers, before developing a series of policy recommendations.

Of the experience, Porter said, “Working on a capstone project for OSD was one of the most difficult and rewarding experiences I have been a part of at West Point.

“All of the late nights and long weekends culminated with the unparalleled opportunity of briefing some of the most notable leaders in the Department of Defense, to include Deputy Secretary Shanahan and Gen. Milley. Being able to discuss our findings with these individuals and having them take a sincere interest in our work was truly a memorable way to cap off my firstie year,” Porter added.

The DSS capstone program is designed for cadets to learn from the research process and interaction with a real world strategic client, while also providing real value back to the client.

During the visit, the cadets had an office call with Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen.Mark A. Milley, were given a guided tour of the Pentagon, and met with a number of other military and civilian leaders.

The cadets were accompanied by Lt. Col. Nathaniel Davis, the director of Defense and Strategic Studies.