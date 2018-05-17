Graduation Week Activities

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Approximately 1,000 cadets will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 26. The following are the main events during Graduation Week at West Point.

Tuesday

• 10:20-10:45 a.m.—Wreath Laying Ceremony at Thayer Statue with the oldest living graduate, retired Col. Kermit Dyke, Class of 1940.

• 11 a.m.—Alumni Review and Distinguished Graduate Awards Ceremony, honorees are retired Gen. William S. Wallace; retired Lt. Gen. Larry R. Jordan; retired Lt. Gen. Douglas E. Lute; retired Vice Adm. Sloan D. Gibson; retired Col. Dana G. Mead; and Thomas C. Barron.

May 24

• 10:30 a.m.—Superintendent’s Award Streamer Review.

May 25

• 11 a.m.—Graduation Parade.

May 26

• 10 a.m.—Graduation Exercise, commencement speaker is Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.